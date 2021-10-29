Son of late Ayimba included in Kenya U-20 team ahead of Safari 7s

The former Kenya Rugby Sevens coach died on Friday May 21 at the age of 44 following a long but strong battle with cerebral malaria.

Rest of the squad

The annual two day international tournament which will take place in Nyayo National Stadium will see four Kenyan teams in action; Morans, Shujaa, Chipu and KCB.

Defending champions Morans, 3-time champions Shujaa and KCB have also announced their squads.

Morans have Augustine Lugonzo and Derrick Mayar who have both featured for Kenya on the Sevens World Series.

Shujaa will be captained by Herman Humwa who leads a host of Kenya Sevens players including Bush Mwale, Alvin Otieno, Johnstone Olindi, Levy Amunga, Alvin Marube and Timothy Mmasi.

Safari Sevens 2021 Declared Squads

Morans: Clinton Odhiambo, Zedden Marow, Derrick Mayar, Kevin Wekesa, Charles Tendwa, Obat Kuke, Mohammed Omollo, Augustine Lugonzo, Ronnie Omondi, Richel Wangila, Austin Sikutwa, Hannington Wabwire

Shujaa: Bush Mwale, Alvin Otieno,Herman Humwa, Johnstone Olindi, Levy Amunga, Edmund Anya, Alvin Marube, Collins Shikoli, Timothy Mmasi, Ben Salem, Brunson Mudigu, Archadius Khwesa

Chipu 7s: Tyson Maina, Felix Chacha, Gabriel Ayimba, Arnold Onzere, Amon Wamalwa, Bryan Ondego, Kennedy Wanyoike, Paywick Munoko, David Williams, Lucky Ishimwe, Charles Odhiambo, Alvin Mutachi

KCB: Elphas Adunga, Eugene Omondi, Kamoto Kamanga, Eugene Sirima, Bramwell Kilwake, Bramwell Oketch, Bob Muhati, Maxwell Omondi, Victor Omupere, Benson Amadi, Elvis Olukusi, Derrick Olela

The top two sides from each pool as well as the best two third-placed finishers will advance to the Cup quarter-finals on Sunday as they seek to lay their hands on the overall title.

Schedule

Saturday 30 October 2021

920:Zimbabwe v Germany

940:Shujaa v Stallion 7s

1000: SA All Stars 7s Academy v Red Wailers

1020: Samurai v Chipu 7s

1040: Morans v Uganda

1100: Spain v KCB

BREAK

1210:Zimbabwe v Stallion 7s

1230:Shujaa v Germany

1250:SA All Stars 7s Academy v Chipu 7s

1310:Samurai v Red Wailers

1330:Morans v KCB

1350:Spain v Uganda

BREAK

1500:Germany v Stallion 7s

1520:Shujaa v Zimbabwe

1540:Red Wailers v Chipu 7s

1600:Samurai v SA All Stars 7s Academy

1620:Uganda v KCB

1640:Spain v Morans

Sunday 31 October

Cup Quarterfinals

920: B1 v Best Third Placed Finisher

940:C1 v A2

1000: B2 v C2

1020: A1 v Second Best Third Placed Finisher

Ranking Semifinals

1040: Best Fourth Placed Finisher v Second Best Fourth Placed Finisher

1100: Third Best Third Placed Finisher v Third Best Third Placed Finisher

BREAK

5th Place Semis

1210: Loser QF 1 v Loser QF2

1230: Loser QF 3 v Loser QF4

Cup Semis

1250: Winner QF1 v Winner QF2

1310: Winner QF3 v Winner QF4

Ranking Finals

1330: 11th Place Final

1350: 9th Place Final

BREAK

1420: 7th Place Final

BREAK

1520: 5th Place Final

1540: 3rd Place Playoff

Cup Final

1630: Winner Cup SF1 v Winner Cup SF2

Women’s Fixtures

Saturday 30 October 2021

840: Titans v Uganda

900: Kenya Lionesses v Kenya Lionesses II

BREAK

1120: Kenya Lionesses v Titans

1140: Uganda v Zimbabwe

BREAK

1420: Zimbabwe v Kenya Lionesses

1440: Titans v Kenya Lionesses II

Sunday 31 October

900: Uganda v Kenya Lionesses II

BREAK

1150: Kenya Lionesses II v Zimbabwe

BREAK

1440: Zimbabwe v Titans

BREAK