Son of late Ayimba included in Kenya U-20 team ahead of Safari 7s

The late Benjamin Ayimba would have been a proud father today following news that his son, Gabriel Ayimba has been included in the Kenya Under 20 team (Chipu) ahead of the Safari Sevens which kicks off tomorrow, Saturday October 30.
Shujaa, Morans, Chipu and KCB have all released their squads.
The former Kenya Rugby Sevens coach died on Friday May 21 at the age of 44 following a long but strong battle with cerebral malaria.
Rest of the squad
The annual two day international tournament which will take place in Nyayo National Stadium will see four Kenyan teams in action; Morans, Shujaa, Chipu and KCB.
Defending champions Morans, 3-time champions Shujaa and KCB have also announced their squads.
Morans have Augustine Lugonzo and Derrick Mayar who have both featured for Kenya on the Sevens World Series.
Shujaa will be captained by Herman Humwa who leads a host of Kenya Sevens players including Bush Mwale, Alvin Otieno, Johnstone Olindi, Levy Amunga, Alvin Marube and Timothy Mmasi.
Safari Sevens 2021 Declared Squads
Morans: Clinton Odhiambo, Zedden Marow, Derrick Mayar, Kevin Wekesa, Charles Tendwa, Obat Kuke, Mohammed Omollo, Augustine Lugonzo, Ronnie Omondi, Richel Wangila, Austin Sikutwa, Hannington Wabwire
Shujaa: Bush Mwale, Alvin Otieno,Herman Humwa, Johnstone Olindi, Levy Amunga, Edmund Anya, Alvin Marube, Collins Shikoli, Timothy Mmasi, Ben Salem, Brunson Mudigu, Archadius Khwesa
Chipu 7s: Tyson Maina, Felix Chacha, Gabriel Ayimba, Arnold Onzere, Amon Wamalwa, Bryan Ondego, Kennedy Wanyoike, Paywick Munoko, David Williams, Lucky Ishimwe, Charles Odhiambo, Alvin Mutachi
KCB: Elphas Adunga, Eugene Omondi, Kamoto Kamanga, Eugene Sirima, Bramwell Kilwake, Bramwell Oketch, Bob Muhati, Maxwell Omondi, Victor Omupere, Benson Amadi, Elvis Olukusi, Derrick Olela
The top two sides from each pool as well as the best two third-placed finishers will advance to the Cup quarter-finals on Sunday as they seek to lay their hands on the overall title.
Schedule
Saturday 30 October 2021
920:Zimbabwe v Germany
940:Shujaa v Stallion 7s
1000: SA All Stars 7s Academy v Red Wailers
1020: Samurai v Chipu 7s
1040: Morans v Uganda
1100: Spain v KCB
BREAK
1210:Zimbabwe v Stallion 7s
1230:Shujaa v Germany
1250:SA All Stars 7s Academy v Chipu 7s
1310:Samurai v Red Wailers
1330:Morans v KCB
1350:Spain v Uganda
BREAK
1500:Germany v Stallion 7s
1520:Shujaa v Zimbabwe
1540:Red Wailers v Chipu 7s
1600:Samurai v SA All Stars 7s Academy
1620:Uganda v KCB
1640:Spain v Morans
Sunday 31 October
Cup Quarterfinals
920: B1 v Best Third Placed Finisher
940:C1 v A2
1000: B2 v C2
1020: A1 v Second Best Third Placed Finisher
Ranking Semifinals
1040: Best Fourth Placed Finisher v Second Best Fourth Placed Finisher
1100: Third Best Third Placed Finisher v Third Best Third Placed Finisher
BREAK
5th Place Semis
1210: Loser QF 1 v Loser QF2
1230: Loser QF 3 v Loser QF4
Cup Semis
1250: Winner QF1 v Winner QF2
1310: Winner QF3 v Winner QF4
Ranking Finals
1330: 11th Place Final
1350: 9th Place Final
BREAK
1420: 7th Place Final
BREAK
1520: 5th Place Final
1540: 3rd Place Playoff
Cup Final
1630: Winner Cup SF1 v Winner Cup SF2
Women’s Fixtures
Saturday 30 October 2021
840: Titans v Uganda
900: Kenya Lionesses v Kenya Lionesses II
BREAK
1120: Kenya Lionesses v Titans
1140: Uganda v Zimbabwe
BREAK
1420: Zimbabwe v Kenya Lionesses
1440: Titans v Kenya Lionesses II
Sunday 31 October
900: Uganda v Kenya Lionesses II
BREAK
1150: Kenya Lionesses II v Zimbabwe
BREAK
1440: Zimbabwe v Titans
BREAK
1610: Kenya Lionesses v Uganda
