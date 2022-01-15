Orlando Pirates want to spend Sh110million on Joash Onyango

Pirates are reportedly keen to strengthen the spine of the team with the 28-year-old being scouted as a potential option.

It is understood that the club’s valuation of the player might be a sticking point for Orlando Pirates who would need to fork over more than R15 million (Sh110million) for the Harambee star.

The centre-back has been a rock at Wekundu wa Msimbazi, a club he joined from Gor Mahia at the beginning of last season.

With his outstanding performance for the club over the year, there was no doubt the South African club would come calling once again.

Pulse Live Kenya

Last year, Simba SC Communications Officer Haji Manara stated the defender has proved his worth and cannot be let go cheaply.

"Onyango has been impressive for us, even those who were mocking us, in the beginning, have been forced to swallow their words and taunts," Manara told Wasafi FM.

"He is among the best in the continent; recently one of the Orlando Pirates managers called to inquire about the player. I jokingly stated he is worth $1 million."