Sporting events to look forward to in 2022

Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

On Sunday, January 9, Cameroon’s national team – known as “The Indomitable Lions” – will take on Burkina Faso at AFCON’s opening game at Yaounde’s Olembe Stadium.

Cameroon was first scheduled to host the month-long tournament in 2019, but it was replaced by Egypt due to preparation delays and security worries.

It was then awarded the 2021 edition, which was pushed back by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Magical Kenya Open

The European Tour will visit the historic Muthaiga Golf Club for the first time when the Magical Kenya Open returns to the Race to Dubai from March 3-6, 2022.

The Magical Kenya Open has a history dating back to 1967 and appeared on the European Tour’s schedule for the first time in 2019, having previously taken its place on the Challenge Tour schedule since 1991.

The 2022 edition will mark the first time the European Tour has visited the prestigious Muthaiga Golf Club – which was established in the 1920s – after Karen Country Club, hosted to the Race to Dubai event in 2019 and 2021.

World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally

The WRC returns to Africa for the second time since 2002. The Safari of old has evolved to fit the modern-day WRC, but its character remains with challenging closed dirt roads, stunning picture-postcard scenery and exotic wildlife.

From June 23-26 Competitors can expect rocky and rutted tracks and unpredictable weather which could transform dry and dusty trails into glutinous mud baths.

Specific liaison sections which top-tier competitors must drive in full electric mode will be mandatory in this season.

World Athletics Championship

The 2022 World Athletics Championships, the eighteenth edition of the World Athletics Championships, are scheduled to be held between July 5-24 Eugene, Oregon, United States.

It was originally scheduled for August 6–15, 2021. However, the postponement of the 2020 Summer Olympics prompted the need for postponement into 2022.

Kenya has competed at every edition of the World Championships since its inception in 1983. It has won the second highest number of gold medals at the championships (after the United States) and also has the second highest medals total (after the U.S.).

Commonwealth Games

With more than one million tickets sold, a host of star athletes signed up, more than 41,000 volunteer applications received and dozens of sold out events, anticipation for the Commonwealth Games between July 28 to August 8 is high.

The games in Birmingham, England will be the country's first major international multisport event with spectators since the start of the pandemic.

Kenya became a member of the Commonwealth in 1963. The country has taken part in the Commonwealth Games since Vancouver 1954, missing only the Edinburgh 1986 Commonwealth Games.

FIFA World Cup

After years of preparation, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, one of the most anticipated global events of this year, is finally nearing inauguration.

The quadrennial international men's football championship is scheduled to be held in Qatar, the first time in an Arab country, from the 21st of November to the 18th of December 2022.