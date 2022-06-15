SAFARI RALLY

Let us give President Kenyatta a big sendoff - CS Amina tells rally drivers

Cyprian Kimutai
President Kenyatta is set to handover the keys to State House come August 9

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed speaking during the official partnership announcement between Quickmart and Safari Rally. The two entities announced a one-year sponsorship deal to the tune of Sh10million. Image by: Quickmart Kenya/Twitter
Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has pleaded with local drivers set to take part in the upcoming World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally, to offer President Uhuru Kenyatta a parting gift as he winds-down his tenure.

"Last year was an amazing year for rally fans in Kenya. After a 17-year hiatus, the iconic Safari Rally was readmitted back to the WRC 2020 calendar. This was made possible through the stewardship of President Kenyatta, who I believe deserves a decent sendoff," stated the CS.

The former Foreign Affairs CS further reiterated the importance of local drivers shining on their own turf, in front of their own fans. "I think we had the largest number of fans in the world last year, let us make this a historic one by dominating most if not all the stages," CS Amina advised the local drivers set to participate in the rally from June 23-26.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed and Quickmart CEO Peter Kang'iri during the official partnership announcement between Quickmart and Safari Rally. The two entities announced a one-year sponsorship deal to the tune of Sh10million. Image by: Quickmart Kenya/Twitter
Out of the 34 confirmed drivers set to participate in Naivasha, 19 are foreigners with Kenyans dominating the list. 12 of the 34 drivers are top-tier, while 10 cars are in the WRC 2 premier support category. WRC 3 cars are also well-represented, with five Rally 3-specification cars featured.

CS Amina was speaking on Wednesday, June 15 during the official partnership announcement between Quickmart and Safari Rally. The two entities announced a one-year sponsorship deal to the tune of Sh10million.

As part of the sponsorship package, Quickmart has been named the exclusive Official Retail Partner for the Safari Rally. The sponsorship package will also see the retailer sponsor Kenya’s trailblazing female rally driver Maxine Wahome and FIA Junior WRC contender McRae Kimathi.

Safari Rally receives major boost as Quickmart inject Sh10million
Also benefitting from Quickmart’s package is Steve Mwangi, former Rallye Sports Club Formula Club Series rally winner who will be battling it out at the Kenya National Rally Championships (KNRC) level.

While making the official partnership announcement, Quickmart’s Deputy CEO, Jacques Dome affirmed the company’s commitment to supporting the drivers to effectively compete in the showpiece event while expressing optimism of their chances.

“This sponsorship goes a long way in boosting their morale and letting the drivers know that we are solidly behind them and we will be present to cheer them on from flag-off all through to the finish line. These young rally stars embody the persona of Quickmart - Young, Agile, Kenyan and achieving greatness,” said Dome.

