Harambee starlets have not withdrawn from AWCON qualifier -Sports CS says

Starlets who entered camp this week we’re supposed to face Uganda in the last qualifying stage next month.

However, a communication from Confederation of African Football (CAF) addressed to Federation of Uganda Football Associations FUFA stated that Kenya had withdrawn from the Qualifiers.

“We regret to inform you that we have just receive Kenya FA a correspondence informing us of their withdrawal from Women AFCON- Morocco 2022,” reads the statement.

“Consequently, matches 45 and 46 are cancelled as well as the missions of all designated officials.” The statement further reads.

However, after fierce reactions on social media from fans, CS Amina assured Kenyans that they had not communicated to CAF about pulling out.

"We have learnt that there is a suspected fraudulent letter that was purportedly written to CAF to withdraw our heroines, Harambee Starlets, from the Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifier against Uganda," said Amina.

Starlets are slated to face off with Uganda next month with the first leg scheduled for February 17 and the return leg coming on February 23.