Gov't reacts to FIFA suspension, defends move to disband FKF

Amos Robi

The CS argues that FIFA cannot expect non-interference from the government yet expect support from the same government

Kenya's Sports, Culture & Heritage Cabinet Secretary Amb Amina Mohamed

Sports Cabinet Secretary, Ambassador Amina Mohamed, has issued a statement responding to the ban by FIFA which saw Kenya barred from participating in all international football activities.

CS Mohamed argued that the decision to disband the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) was arrived at after the government found the manner in which the body was running football to have been untenable and unsustainable.

This, she says, despite efforts to raise the matter with the world football governing body. She added that football standings had deteriorated leading to public outcry.

“The decision was taken after it became crystal clear that the manner in which FKF was managing Kenya’s football growth and development had become unsustainable. The lack of accountability for monies entrusted to it by the government was raised to no avail. The government has a responsibility to its citizenry to act in the public interest at all times,” her statement read.

Amb. Amina questioned why FIFA did not welcome the government's involvemnet with football yet still wanted the same government to offer support and fund the sport.

Harambee Starlets forward Mwanahalima Adam during a previous match against Zambia. [Source/ Football Association of Zambia]
Harambee Starlets forward Mwanahalima Adam during a previous match against Zambia. [Source/ Football Association of Zambia] Pulse Live Kenya

“Apparently, FIFA does not relate to governments and stakeholders. It considers them a nuisance, FIFA however still expects the same governments and stakeholders to fund football with no transparency and accountability,” she said.

The rift between FKF and the government has its effects already being felt like the women’s national football team Harambee Starlets were knocked out of the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers.

Ambassador Amina on the other hand praises the caretaker committee she put in charge questioning why FIFA did not take note of the positive developments since they took over.

“The caretaker committee that I legally established has been hard at work. They have organized matches between our team and Uganda, Rwanda and Egypt and paid allowances on time, we expected FIFA to take notice of all the positive developments taking place,” she stated.

According to FIFA, Kenya will only be allowed back to compete internationally if the disbanded FKF body will be reinstated, however, the ministry has not shown any signals of allowing the Nick Mwendwa-led body back anytime soon.

The ministry has, however, said it will keep engaging FIFA as it has been doing in the last three months.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

