Linda Ogutu appointed to head the FKF transition committee

The appointment by CS Amina comes after the lapse of the six months of the FKF caretaker committee.

The transition committee is largely made up of the outgoing members of the previous FKF caretaker committee, and is chaired by retired Justice Aaron Ringera assisted by Maurice Oyugi.

KTN journalist Linda Oguttu will for another term lead the committee’s secretariat while Lorine Nerea and Edward Rombo will serve as secretaries.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 54 (1) of the Sports Act, 2013, the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and Heritage appoints the Football Kenya Federation Transition Committee..." a special gazette notice read.

Other members of the transition committee include Ali Amour, Bobby Ogolla, Neddy Atieno, Ceasar Handa, Hassan Haji, Dr. JJ Masiga, Michael Muchemi, Rachael Kamweru, Mwangi Muthee and Anthony Isayi.

Proposals of the FKF Caretaker Committee

The FKF Caretaker committee gave several proposals aimed at streamlining the running of football after the lapse of their time in office.

Among the proposals given was that the FKF constitution be amended to comply with the Constitution of Kenya as well as the Sports Act.

The committee also recommended that elections be conducted in compliance with the Constitution of Kenya, the Sports Act and the new FKF constitution.

The committee further recommended that the running of the league be handed to a limited company for proper and efficient operation.

“That the FKF hands over the running of the leagues to a Limited Company for efficient and effective running of the leagues. That the Ministry of Sports, Heritage and Culture adopts the report on the commercialization of football as a sport including the appointment of a Director of Football who is to be a government employee,” the committee said.