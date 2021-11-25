StarTimes withdraws Kenya premier league broadcast rights

A statement from the Chinese broadcaster seen by this writer read in part, "the execution of the said agreement has been wanting, occasioned by different acts of commission or omission including but not limited to a number of reasons:"

One of the reasons for the terminations was a the governing body's failure to ensure matches were broadcasted live. "Despite prior confirmations, several fixtures including one Mashemeji derby in the 2020/21 season were not delivered," StarTimes revealed.

Frequent changes to confirmed fixtures was another reason for the termination. "We have had to work with an unstable fixture that has constantly changed, at times on short notice. This has led to lack of cohesion and promotion of wrong fixtures," read the statement in part.

Pulse Live Kenya

The persistent acrimony between the governing body and its key stakeholders such as media and top tier clubs also negatively affected the relationship between the two entities.

"Being a subscription broadcaster who leverages on content popularity, the constant confrontation has led to limited uptake and viewership of the property as seen through monitored performance on our platform," revealed StarTimes.

FKF is also accused of failing to honor agreed contract deliverables. Some of the deliverables included; failure to broadcast weekly free to air fixtures, providing weekly magazine shows and acknowledging the media sponsor as the official broadcast partner.

The final nail in the coffin was due to failure and delayed delivery of scheduled fixtures have exposed the brand to constant subscriber backlash.

AFP

The deal, that was assigned in September 2020 was set to run for the next seven years but a year into the deal, the company has decided to walk out on the same day Nick Mwendwa's case was closed.

"Football Kenya Federation wishes to inform FKF members and the general public that the court has today, 25 November 2021, closed the case against Nick Mwendwa following the failure by the state to prefer charges against him," the FKF said in a simple statement.