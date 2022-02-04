Rio Olympic scandal profiteer denied bail, begins 17 year jail term

Milimani Anti-Corruption Court's Lady Justice Esther Maina on Thursday, February 3 dismissed the plea on account that there are no exceptional circumstances to justify his release from prison pending determination of the appeal.

Soi is currently in prison serving a 17 year sentence as he was convicted in September last year after failing to pay a fine of Sh105 million.

“Although he has demonstrated underlying medical conditions, they are not enough reason to warrant his release since our prisons are well equipped with medical personnel who can treat him whenever his health is not good,” ruled Maina.

Pulse Live Kenya

Soi had sought to be released on bail, explaining that he is old and suffers from several chronic diseases that require constant attention from his doctor. However, Justice Maina directed that the hearing of the appeal be expedited due to Soi’s health condition.

Among the six people arraigned for the Sh55 million scam, he is the only one in prison after his co-convict, former Sports Cabinet secretary Hassan Wario paid a Sh3.6 million fine.

Four other co-accused – Richard Ekai, the then principal secretary, Haron Komen, Francis Kinyili Paul and Patrick Nkabu Kimani – were acquitted by the trial magistrate Elizabeth Juma.