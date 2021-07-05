Tension as athlete's fate is decided

Korir took to his Facebook page earlier on today after Etyang went on social media lamenting that he had been kicked out of Team Kenya despite emerging second in the Olympic trials.

"He is one of the emerging talents who is yet to meet the anti-doping requirements, the three mandatory out of competition tests, which is very normal for a country like ours that keeps producing outstanding talents every passing day," said Korir.

The team manager stated further that Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) had been notified regarding the case.

The AIU is an independent body under World Athletics that educates, tests, investigates and prosecutes anti-doping rule violations and other breaches of integrity within the World Athletics Rules and Regulations.

"I want to confirm that we are in talks with AIU to find a lasting solution on this matter. In the meantime, let us avoid speculation since Etyang is still in camp and we are still engaging AIU to consider such cases where youngsters who have not met anti-doping requirements crop up," revealed Korir.

Kamar Etyang leads Timothy Cheruiyot in the 1500m during the Kenyan Olympic Trails at Moi International Sports Centre (Image-REUTERS) Pulse Live Kenya

Korir in his statement indicated that the investigation will be carried out in accordance with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rule 15 which states that:

"A decision of an anti-doping rule violation made by a Signatory Anti-Doping Organization, an appellate body (Article 13.2.2) or CAS shall, after the parties to the proceeding are notified, automatically be binding beyond the parties to the proceeding upon every Signatory in every sport."

19-year-old Etyang stunned the athletics fraternity when he finished second ahead 1,500m World Champion Timothy Cheruiyot at the Kenyan National Olympic Trials held from Thursday, June 17th to Saturday, June 19th at Moi International Sports Complex, Kasarani.

Finishing second behind Charles Simotwo, Etyang was guaranteed a direct ticket to the Summer Games.

However on Saturday, July 3, a WhatsApp screenshot made rounds on social media of Etyang narrating how he had worked so hard to achieve his dream but some unnamed people were hell-bent on killing it by removing him from the team.