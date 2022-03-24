RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Awards for tennis sensation Okutoyi and rally star Kimathi

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Okutoyi won a microwave while Kimathi went home with a refrigerator

Colin McRae awarded as February's Sports Personality of the Month
Colin McRae awarded as February's Sports Personality of the Month

Kenya’s top-ranked tennis junior Angela Okutoyi and sensational rally driver McRae Kimathi have been announced as the January and February Sports Personalities of the Month respectively.

Recommended articles

Okutoyi speaking on Zoom from Morocco said: “January was such a good month for Kenyan tennis and myself after I won a match at the Australian Grand Slam. We have come from far and I am proud to have lifted the Kenyan flag high.”

McRae on his part said: “The award goes a long way in motivating young and upcoming sports personalities realise their potential in sport. It also fuels one’s passion to give more to the sport.”

“I now feel motivated ahead of my busy calendar starting with Croatia Rally where I will compete in the Junior WRC, Pearl of Uganda, ARC Equator Rally and round up with the WRC Safari Rally,” said McRae.

Kenyan juniors tennis player Angella Okutoyi
Kenyan juniors tennis player Angella Okutoyi Pulse Live Kenya

In February, Kimathi finished fourth scoring a (World Rally Championship three podium) on his first ever European rally despite losing 17 minutes stuck in a snowbank during FIA Junior WRC staged in Sweden.

Kimathi and his compatriot Mwangi Kioni made history by becoming the first Kenyans to finish WRC Rally Sweden. Kimathi was the only black driver competing in the race, and indeed in the full junior WRC season.

Kimathi has carried the presence of the sport his whole life, he is actually named after British rally legend Colin McRae, the 1995 world champion.

Okutoyi on the other hand took part in the Junior Australian Open in Melbourne. Before January, it had taken Kenya 16 years to grace a grand slam with Christian Vitulli the last player to play at the 2006 Australian Open.

McRae Kimathi during preps for the Junior World Rally Championship in Sweden Image: HANDOUT
McRae Kimathi during preps for the Junior World Rally Championship in Sweden Image: HANDOUT Pulse Live Kenya

In Melbourne, Okutoyi beat Federica Urgesi of Italy 6-4 5-7 6-3 in the first round, eliminated Australian Zara Clarke 7-6 5-7 6-1 before falling 6-2 6-3 to Lola Radivojevic of Serbia.

The two wins proved a great deal in individual progress as she rose 15 places on the world rankings to position 56.

For being crowned January and February winners, Okutoyi received an LG Artificially Intelligent washing machine while Kimathi was awarded with a refrigerator.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mesut Özil woes continue as Fenerbahçe drop him from squad

Mesut Özil woes continue as Fenerbahçe drop him from squad

Awards for tennis sensation Okutoyi and rally star Kimathi

Awards for tennis sensation Okutoyi and rally star Kimathi

Kenya on revenge mission ahead of Kabaddi final

Kenya on revenge mission ahead of Kabaddi final

Find out how much Michael Olunga earns in Qatar

Find out how much Michael Olunga earns in Qatar

Pogba reveals World Cup medal stolen by thieves

Pogba reveals World Cup medal stolen by thieves

Forget LeBron versus Jordan, have you ever heard of Len Bias?

Forget LeBron versus Jordan, have you ever heard of Len Bias?

Athlete charged with submitting fake documents to Anti-Doping agency

Athlete charged with submitting fake documents to Anti-Doping agency

Korir and Meringor win Sh685k each after dominating LA marathon

Korir and Meringor win Sh685k each after dominating LA marathon

Kenyans jet back home from Serbia with only two medals

Kenyans jet back home from Serbia with only two medals

Trending

COMMENT

John Terry’s attempt to buy Chelsea should inspire ex-Super Eagles to get involved in Nigerian football

Ex-Super Eagles should follow in John Terry's footsteps
UCL

Can Samuel Chukwueze become first Super Eagle to win a UCL quarter-final since Mikel Obi?

Samuel Chukwueze is gunning for Mikel Obi's Champions League record

Itumbi makes fun of Raila after Arsenal lose 2-0 to Liverpool

The former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was accompanied by his children, Raila junior and Winnie Odinga, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, Suna East MP Junet Mohammed, COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli, Siaya senator James Orengo and Peter Kenneth.

Find out how much Michael Olunga earns in Qatar

DOHA, QATAR - MARCH 18: Michael Olunga of Al Duhail celebrates after winning the Emir of Qatar Cup final match between Al Duhail and Al Gharafa at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar on March 18, 2022. (Photo by Mohammed Dabbous/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)