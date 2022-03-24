Awards for tennis sensation Okutoyi and rally star Kimathi

Okutoyi speaking on Zoom from Morocco said: “January was such a good month for Kenyan tennis and myself after I won a match at the Australian Grand Slam. We have come from far and I am proud to have lifted the Kenyan flag high.”

McRae on his part said: “The award goes a long way in motivating young and upcoming sports personalities realise their potential in sport. It also fuels one’s passion to give more to the sport.”

“I now feel motivated ahead of my busy calendar starting with Croatia Rally where I will compete in the Junior WRC, Pearl of Uganda, ARC Equator Rally and round up with the WRC Safari Rally,” said McRae.

In February, Kimathi finished fourth scoring a (World Rally Championship three podium) on his first ever European rally despite losing 17 minutes stuck in a snowbank during FIA Junior WRC staged in Sweden.

Kimathi and his compatriot Mwangi Kioni made history by becoming the first Kenyans to finish WRC Rally Sweden. Kimathi was the only black driver competing in the race, and indeed in the full junior WRC season.

Kimathi has carried the presence of the sport his whole life, he is actually named after British rally legend Colin McRae, the 1995 world champion.

Okutoyi on the other hand took part in the Junior Australian Open in Melbourne. Before January, it had taken Kenya 16 years to grace a grand slam with Christian Vitulli the last player to play at the 2006 Australian Open.

In Melbourne, Okutoyi beat Federica Urgesi of Italy 6-4 5-7 6-3 in the first round, eliminated Australian Zara Clarke 7-6 5-7 6-1 before falling 6-2 6-3 to Lola Radivojevic of Serbia.

The two wins proved a great deal in individual progress as she rose 15 places on the world rankings to position 56.