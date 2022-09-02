TENNIS

Rafael Nadal edges past US Open second round with bloodied nose

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Tennis

Rafael Nadal accidentally cut himself on the nose with his own racket, leaving himself bloodied and dizzy during his second-round victory at the U.S. Open on Thursday night.

Rafael Nadal suffered a bloodied nose in his second round victory at US Open
Rafael Nadal suffered a bloodied nose in his second round victory at US Open

Play was delayed for about five minutes during a medical timeout in the fourth set of what would become a 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 win against World number 9 - Italy's Fabio Fognini at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Recommended articles

The match began on Thursday night and finished after midnight on Friday.

The bizarre incident saw the Spanish great Nadal immediately grimaced, dropping his racket, and putting a palm to his face and then both hands on his head.

The episode came on the first point of the game with Nadal leading 3-0 in the fourth set and clearly in command after ceding the opening set for the second match in a row this week.

Nadal accidentally hit himself
Nadal accidentally hit himself Eurosport

The 36-year-old Spainiard was moving to his right when he hit a backhand. After making contact with the ball, his racket deflected off the ground and smacked him on the nose.

He went over to the sideline and layed down, waiting for the trainer, and Fognini went over to check on Nadal. After having a bandage put on his nose, Nadal resumed play.

Despite the injury the 21-time Grand Slam winner was still able to edge past his Italian opponent at Flushing meadows.

Rafael Nadal edged Fabio Fognini in the second round of the US Open
Rafael Nadal edged Fabio Fognini in the second round of the US Open Twitter
Nadal injury incident US Open
Nadal injury incident US Open Twitter

Speaking after his victory, Nadal said he was happy to survive.

“I was lucky, honestly, that Fabio made some mistakes in that second set,” Nadal acknowledged.

“For more than one hour and a half, I was not competing, One of the worst starts, probably, ever.” he added.

Provided that his nose is okay and that he isn’t concussed, he looks set to face Richard Gasquet in the next round.

Nadal won the Australian Open in January and the French Open in June for his 14th title there, then made it to the Wimbledon semifinals in July before the abdominal issue forced him to withdraw

Topics:
David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Rafael Nadal suffered a bloodied nose in his second round victory at US Open

    Rafael Nadal edges past US Open second round with bloodied nose

  • Venus and Serena Williams will compete in the women's doubles at this year's US Open

    Serena and Venus Williams accept US Open doubles Wild Cards

  • Serena Williams will retire after the 2022 US Open

    5 Serena Williams records that may never be broken

Recommended articles

From Arsenal to Wolves: All of Premier League's summer 2022 completed deals

From Arsenal to Wolves: All of Premier League's summer 2022 completed deals

Rafael Nadal edges past US Open second round with bloodied nose

Rafael Nadal edges past US Open second round with bloodied nose

The last time Cristiano Ronaldo played in the Europa League, a dollar was 109 naira and George Bush was the US president

The last time Cristiano Ronaldo played in the Europa League, a dollar was 109 naira and George Bush was the US president

Bundesliga Weekend Preview: Tips, Predictions, Odds

Bundesliga Weekend Preview: Tips, Predictions, Odds

Aubameyang receives Didier Drogba's blessing to shine at Chelsea

Aubameyang receives Didier Drogba's blessing to shine at Chelsea

Official: Chelsea announce 'the return of Aubameyang' as Barcelona man beats deadline

Official: Chelsea announce 'the return of Aubameyang' as Barcelona man beats deadline

Trending

Pulse Sports Transfer Deadline Day Live
LIVE BLOG

Transfer Deadline Day live updates

Former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to join Chelsea

Aubameyang is the 6th player to swap Arsenal for Chelsea but who were the other 5 and how did they fare?

Chelsea completes signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
TRANSFERS

Official: Chelsea announce 'the return of Aubameyang' as Barcelona man beats deadline

Idrissa Gueye during PSG's Japan Tour match with Kawasaki Frontale at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan on July 20, 2022.
TRANSFER

Former Everton midfielder set for Premier League comeback

Arthur Melo will join Liverpool on loan this season
TRANSFERS

Liverpool closing in on loan deal for Juventus midfield flop in last-minute swoop

Manchester City have officially confirmed the signing of Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund
OFFICIAL

Manchester City announce Manuel Akanji signing

Aubameyang receives Didier Drogba's blessing to shine at Chelsea
PREMIER LEAGUE

Aubameyang receives Didier Drogba's blessing to shine at Chelsea

African players continue to impress in the Ligue 1
LIGUE 1

Moffi, Toko Ekambi, Samed & 10 other African stars who lit up the Ligue 1