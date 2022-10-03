TENNIS

Rafael Nadal speaks on complicated year after receiving award from Spanish king

David Ben
The 22-time Grand Slam champion received an award from King Felipe VI and admitted to having a difficult year, having seen his fellow rival and Swiss great Roger Federer retire.

Rafael Nadal is now the outright leader in Tennis men’s history with 22 Grand Slam Major Singles titles.

Spanish great Rafa Nadal spoke for the first time since accompanying Roger Federer on his farewell as a professional tennis player at the Laver Cup in September.

The 36-year-old Mallorca native recently spoke at an awards ceremony where he received the Camino Real award from King Felipe VI.

The Award recognizes Nadal for his exemplary career and values, his work on and off the court, and for being a tireless and positive ambassador of Spain in the U.S.

Nadal opened up on several personal matters, and even spoke of his future fatherhood.

The Spanish legend opened up about the personal conflicts he is experiencing, as well as the paternity that awaits him in the coming weeks.

"This is a complicated year, because of family matters,".

"For now I'm experiencing joys and difficult moments." he was quoted to have said via Marca.

"I hope it is not implied with this event and award that my career is over, far from it," he joked.

"At least that is not the intention. The intention is to continue carrying the name of Spain around the world, and competing.” he added.

Nadal who is currently awaiting the birth of his with his wife Maria Francisca Perello, broke the all-time Grand Slam record this year after he won the Australian Open surpassing his joint-record with Djokovic and Federer for the most major men's singles titles.

Rafael Nadal won the Austrialian Open in January to set the all-time record of 21 Grand Slam majors Imago

He also went ahead to win the French Open as well earlier this year.

Representing Spain, Nadal has won two Olympic gold medals, and led the nation to five Davis Cup titles, while also opening a tennis academy in Mallorca, as part of his active philanthropism.

