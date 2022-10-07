Inside launch of the 1st Padel Tennis court in Kenya

The one-of-a-kind Court was officially opened by Chief Guest businessman Sameer Merali who is also the chairman of Nairobi Jaffery Sports Club.

He joined guests in watching participants spur on the court that features an artificial turf with glass walls on all four the sides.

“I saw it in Dubai for the first time and wondered when such a court would be opened in Kenya. These days Kenya is so far ahead and we have a leading edge in this part of the world,” he highlighted while admiring the new venture.

Pulse Live Kenya

He shared that the reason Padel Tennis is the fastest-growing sport in the world in that it’s an interactive game combining the joy of tennis, the fun of squash and the excitement of badminton.

Merali expressed that he was proud of the impact the court would have on the Nairobi Jaffery Sports Club Community by encouraging members to engage in healthy social activities.

“For many people, sports have become a way they want to hang out with their friends. They want to do healthy things as opposed to going to a bar or anywhere else,” he added.

Playon Sports founder, Calleb Karegyesa, noted that sports and other related facilities are one way to grow the economy, adding that he is excited to contribute to the growth of the game in Kenya.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Our family and friends are at the core of our lives and enjoying a game of Padel after a long day or an exhaustive week with them is just a good remedy for the soul,” he emphasized.

Nairobi Jaffery Sports Club Secretary Miq Assaria closed it off by stating that the sport, which traces its roots to South America, had crossed the Atlantic and into East Africa.

He encouraged Kenyans to sign up and participate in the social game and make the club the hub of Padel Tennis.

Pulse Live Kenya

What is Padel Tennis?

Padel is a hybrid racket sport that is a mix of tennis, squash and badminton

Faster than tennis and slower than squash, Padel is ideal for an invigorating yet fun workout.

It is an action-packed sport played in a glass cage on artificial turf. Rallies, lobs, smashes and drop shots are very common in the game.

A standard Padel Tennis Court is 10 metres by 20metres so about a third the size of a squash court and 30% smaller than tennis courts.