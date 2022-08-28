Serena and Venus Williams accept US Open doubles Wild Cards

The Williams sisters who are the most successful sister act in tennis history is set to team up once more as the USTA announced on Saturday that Serena Williams and Venus Williams have been awarded a wild card entry into the US Open doubles competition.
The 1999 and 2009 US Open doubles champions are among the selected wild cards for the championship at Flushing Meadows as Serena gets set for her final farewell.
Serena is set for her “farewell” to the game she once dominated at next week’s Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows—the very ground where she recorded her first major victory as a teenager back in 1999.
The 1999 US Open doubles crown was one of the Williams sisters earliest major victories, lifting the trophy together a day after Serena’s major singles victory.
This will also be their first Grand Slam doubles competition since the 2018 French Open.
The pair have won two US Open doubles trophies - in 2009 and 2019, adding to their Grand Slam haul of 14 major titles.
Together, they’ve gone 14-0 in Grand Slam doubles finals, owning the best undefeated record in Grand Slam finals of any player or team, in any discipline, and in the entire history of the sport.
Here is a complete list of the USTA’s doubles wild cards:
Women’s Wild Cards
- Serena Williams and Venus Williams
- Sophie Chang and Angela Kulikov
- Robin Montgomery and CoCo Vandeweghe
- Katrina Scott and Elizabeth Mandlik
- Peyton Stearns and Ashlyn Krueger
- Hailey Baptiste and Whitney Osuigwe
- Clervie Ngounoue and Reese Brantmeier
Men’s Wild Cards
- Nicholas Monroe and Keegan Smith
- Max Schnur and Hunter Reese
- Chris Eubanks and Ben Shelton
- Alex Michelsen and Sebastian Gorzny
- Robert Galloway and Alex Lawson
- Brandon Holt and Govind Nanda
- Nicholas Godsick and Ethan Quinn
The last Grand Slam of the tennis calendar at Flushing Meadows, is slated to begin with the singles competition kicking off on Monday, 29 August, before the men's and women's doubles kicks off on Wednesday, 31 August, 2022.
