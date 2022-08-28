TENNIS

Serena and Venus Williams accept US Open doubles Wild Cards

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Tennis

The 1999 and 2009 US Open doubles champions are among the selected wild cards for the championship at Flushing Meadows as Serena gets set for her final farewell.

Venus and Serena Williams will compete in the women's doubles at this year's US Open
Venus and Serena Williams will compete in the women's doubles at this year's US Open

The Williams sisters who are the most successful sister act in tennis history is set to team up once more as the USTA announced on Saturday that Serena Williams and Venus Williams have been awarded a wild card entry into the US Open doubles competition.

Serena is set for her “farewell” to the game she once dominated at next week’s Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows—the very ground where she recorded her first major victory as a teenager back in 1999.

The 1999 US Open doubles crown was one of the Williams sisters earliest major victories, lifting the trophy together a day after Serena’s major singles victory.

This will also be their first Grand Slam doubles competition since the 2018 French Open.

Serena and Venus Williams have 48 Grand Slams between them
Serena and Venus Williams have 48 Grand Slams between them Twitter

The pair have won two US Open doubles trophies - in 2009 and 2019, adding to their Grand Slam haul of 14 major titles.

Together, they’ve gone 14-0 in Grand Slam doubles finals, owning the best undefeated record in Grand Slam finals of any player or team, in any discipline, and in the entire history of the sport.

Here is a complete list of the USTA’s doubles wild cards:

  • Serena Williams and Venus Williams
  • Sophie Chang and Angela Kulikov
  • Robin Montgomery and CoCo Vandeweghe
  • Katrina Scott and Elizabeth Mandlik
  • Peyton Stearns and Ashlyn Krueger
  • Hailey Baptiste and Whitney Osuigwe
  • Clervie Ngounoue and Reese Brantmeier
Venus and Serena Williams will compete in the women's doubles at this year's US Open
Venus and Serena Williams will compete in the women's doubles at this year's US Open omnisports
  • Nicholas Monroe and Keegan Smith
  • Max Schnur and Hunter Reese
  • Chris Eubanks and Ben Shelton
  • Alex Michelsen and Sebastian Gorzny
  • Robert Galloway and Alex Lawson
  • Brandon Holt and Govind Nanda
  • Nicholas Godsick and Ethan Quinn

The last Grand Slam of the tennis calendar at Flushing Meadows, is slated to begin with the singles competition kicking off on Monday, 29 August, before the men's and women's doubles kicks off on Wednesday, 31 August, 2022.

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Venus and Serena Williams will compete in the women's doubles at this year's US Open

    Serena and Venus Williams accept US Open doubles Wild Cards

  • Serena Williams will retire after the 2022 US Open

    5 Serena Williams records that may never be broken

  • Novak Djokovic has been banned from entering the United States

    Novak Djokovic hit with US Open ban

Recommended articles

George Russell tips Max Verstappen for win at Belgian Grand Prix

George Russell tips Max Verstappen for win at Belgian Grand Prix

Serena and Venus Williams accept US Open doubles Wild Cards

Serena and Venus Williams accept US Open doubles Wild Cards

Ten Hag reacts to Casemiro's debut game for Manchester United

Ten Hag reacts to Casemiro's debut game for Manchester United

Arteta hails 'matured' Arsenal players after comeback victory to keep 100% record

Arteta hails 'matured' Arsenal players after comeback victory to keep 100% record

'This is why I'm here' - Haaland bullish after first Premier League hat-trick sinks Crystal Palace

'This is why I'm here' - Haaland bullish after first Premier League hat-trick sinks Crystal Palace

'You're a Monster!' -Reactions as Haaland hat-hatrick inspires Man City comeback against Crystal Palace

'You're a Monster!' -Reactions as Haaland hat-hatrick inspires Man City comeback against Crystal Palace

Trending

Social media reactions to Manchester City's 4-2 win over Crystal Palace
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'You're a Monster!' -Reactions as Haaland hat-hatrick inspires Man City comeback against Crystal Palace

Erling Haaland has hit the ground running at Manchester United (Twitter/Pulse Sports Nigeria)

'This is why I'm here' - Haaland bullish after first Premier League hat-trick sinks Crystal Palace

Mikel Arteta (Twitter/afcstuff)
PREMIER LEAGUE

Arteta hails 'matured' Arsenal players after comeback victory to keep 100% record

Casemiro
PREMIER LEAGUE

Ten Hag reacts to Casemiro's debut game for Manchester United

Red Bull's Max Verstappen is still the favorite for the Belgian Grand Prix despite losing pole position
F1

George Russell tips Max Verstappen for win at Belgian Grand Prix

Social media reactions to Chelsea's 2-1 win over Leicester City
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as Raheem Sterling leads Chelsea to victory against Leicester

Venus and Serena Williams will compete in the women's doubles at this year's US Open
TENNIS

Serena and Venus Williams accept US Open doubles Wild Cards

Cristiano Ronaldo is et to be allowed to exit the club this summer according to reports
PREMIER LEAGUE

Erik Ten Hag refuses to confirm Ronaldo will stay after benching him again