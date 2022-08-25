BREAKING

Novak Djokovic hit with US Open ban

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Tennis

Again, the Serbian international will not be allowed to compete at Flushing Meadows amid his Covid vaccination uncertainty.

Novak Djokovic has been banned from entering the United States
Novak Djokovic has been banned from entering the United States

Novak Djokovic has been barred from entering the United States due to uncertainty surrounding his vaccination status.

The 35-year-old Serb failed to defend his Australian Open title in earlier in January after he was deported from the country amid his vaccination controversy.

Since October last year, the United States has banned non-vaccinated visitors.

Novak Djokovic has been ruled out of the US Open
Novak Djokovic has been ruled out of the US Open Imago

The 21-time Grand Slam winner confirmed his absence via his official Twitter account.

He wrote: "Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you [fans] for your messages of love and support.

"Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again.

"See you soon tennis world!"

The organizers of the US Open at Flushing Meadows have also released an official statement confirmed on Thursday, confirming the ban.

A statement via their official Twitter page read: "Novak Djokovic withdrew from the 2022 US Open prior to the draw taking place this morning.

"The official seeding list is not determined until the draw is made.

"As the Qualifying Tournament has commence , his withdrawal resulted in a Lucky Loser being included in the draw."

Novak Djokovic defeated Nick Kyrgios to lift this year's Wimbledon title
Novak Djokovic defeated Nick Kyrgios to lift this year's Wimbledon title Pulse Nigeria

Djokovic who won his 21st major title with victory at Wimbledon in July, is now one win from equalling Rafael Nadal's all-time men's record.

However, the Serbian international will miss out on another chance at Flushing Meadows.

Topics:
David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Novak Djokovic has been banned from entering the United States

    Novak Djokovic hit with US Open ban

  • Angela Okutoyi (left) receives the LG/SJAK July Sports personaltiy of the month award from LG Electronics East Africa Marketing Director Changhyun Kim during the prize-giving ceremony in Nairobi on August 18, 2022.

    HISTORY! Okutoyi named sportsperson of the month for a third time

  • Rafael Nadal suffered defeat in his first match at the Cincinnati Open

    Rafael Nadal crashes out of Cincinnati Open after first round

Recommended articles

Champions League group stage: Barcelona to meet Bayern again, Chelsea draw AC Milan

Champions League group stage: Barcelona to meet Bayern again, Chelsea draw AC Milan

'We are United, thank you' - Eric Bailly pens emotional letter to United

'We are United, thank you' - Eric Bailly pens emotional letter to United

Novak Djokovic hit with US Open ban

Novak Djokovic hit with US Open ban

Man United star Casemiro ready to 'suffer' to help club win games, titles

Man United star Casemiro ready to 'suffer' to help club win games, titles

FIFA 23: Jay-Jay Okocha and Yaya Touré make top 5 highest rated FUT Heroes

FIFA 23: Jay-Jay Okocha and Yaya Touré make top 5 highest rated FUT Heroes

Chelsea eye Burkina Faso star as 11th defensive target of the summer

Chelsea eye Burkina Faso star as 11th defensive target of the summer

Trending

Alexander Isak
TRANSFERS

'Oil money' Newcastle agree deal that would be Premier League's third most expensive

James Milner took Virgil Van Dijk to task for his defending during Liverpool's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United
SOLACE

Virgil Van Dijk would be great in any era, don't let Man Utd error fool you

Mohamed Bayo has been relegated to Lille's reserve team
LIGUE 1

Lille banish Guinean striker to reserve team, fine him N32 million after clubbing on night before PSG 7-1 battering

Anthony Joshua has been sent words of encouragement by Lewis Hamilton

'I'm proud of you' - Lewis Hamilton tells Anthony Joshua after consecutive defeats

BetAfriQ launches 90 days of fortune campaign ahead of World Cup
BETTING

BetAfriQ launches "90 days of fortune" campaign ahead of World Cup

Timothy Noor Ouma signs for Swedish club Idrottsföreningen Elfsborg
FOOTBALL

Kenyan teen signs up for Swedish top flight team

Eric Bailly.
TRANSFERS

'We are United, thank you' - Eric Bailly pens emotional letter to United

Edmond Tapsoba(L) to Chelsea?
TRANSFERS

Chelsea eye Burkina Faso star as 11th defensive target of the summer