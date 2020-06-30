The Best African Soccer Players at the Moment

Africa has always produced some of the best players in football history. Talk of the likes of Didier Drogba, Samuel Etoo, Toure Yaya and many more who have etched their names among the finest players in the world. There are many African stars currently plying their trade in Europe but there are those that stand a cut above the rest. Let us look at the 8 best African soccer players at the moment.

Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian King has taken the world by surprise since joining Liverpool. Before joining Liverpool, Salah had played for Basel, Chelsea, Fiorentina, and Roma. It was in Roma that Salah caught the eye of the Liverpool boss who sanctioned the purchase of the phenomenal Salah. It is a move that has paid off!

His debut season at Liverpool had a lot of free-flowing goals. He made football look so easy and Liverpool fans didn’t take long to start chanting his name. Salah has played a big part in Liverpool rejuvenation all the way back to success. In fact, you can put money on him to put in a stellar performance in virtually every game. Salah has helped Liverpool reach the UEFA Champions League finals of the 2018/2019 season where they clinched the trophy. He is also a winner of the 2019/2020 Premier League trophy with Liverpool, the first since 1990!

Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane is another one of the best African forwards plying his trade for Liverpool alongside Salah. The forward has been instrumental in plenty of goals that Liverpool have scored since he signed from Southampton in 2016. The forward alongside Salah and Roberto Firmino are considered the best trio in EPL. It is that deadly combination that has finally secured them the EPL title. The Senegalese won the African Player of the Year award in 2020. He also helped steer Senegal to the finals of the African Cup of Nations where they narrowly lost to Algeria. He also won the UEFA Champions League with Liverpool in 2019.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a Gabonese striker currently playing for the English club Arsenal FC. After years of excellent performances in Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund, several clubs fought for his signature but Arsene Wenger ultimately won that race. He has been the bright spot in what has been a bumpy time for Arsenal in the past few years. He was even named Arsenal captain after Granit Xhaka was stripped of the arm-band. He was named the African Footballer of the Year back in 2015. He was also the top scorer in Bundesliga in the 2016/2017 season. His goal-scoring exploits have also been quite evident in the EPL as well. He is currently competing with the likes of Jamie Vardy for the EPL Golden Boot in 2019/2020 season.

Riyad Mahrez

Riyad Mahrez will be largely remembered for staging one of the best season performances alongside Ngolo Kante and Jamie Vardy to win the first-ever EPL trophy for underdogs Leicester City. He is considered one of the most skillful wingers and defenders often have a nightmare against the Algerian. He has won the EPL title with Leicester City and Manchester City. He also has the FA Cup to his CV and with the EFL in there as well. He also inspired Algeria to the 2019 AFCON title.

Kalidou Koubaly

The Senegalese center-back has perennially been among the names in the transfer market headlines. He has established himself as a regular in Napoli and has attracted interests from Europe’s giant clubs especially Manchester United. He won Senegal Player of the Year successively in 2017 and 2018 and would have added the AFCON to his name were it not for that narrow defeat to Algeria. He is one of the best defenders African soil has ever produced and many expect him to move to greener pastures soon.

Thomas Partey

The Ghanaian Midfielder is currently playing for the Spanish club Atletico Madrid who signed him way back in 2011. Partey has risen to be one of the cogs in Simeone’s midfield. He has won league titles in Madrid and was named in the CAF Team of the Year. It is rumored that the likes of Arsenal are keen to secure his services next season.

Hakim Ziyech

The Moroccan International is currently playing for the Dutch side Ajax. He is a Pacey and skillful winger whose eye for the goal is amazing. He is remembered for helping the club in that marvelous run to the UCL semi-finals. He won the Best Moroccan Player of the year in 2016, Ajax Player of the Year for 2017/2018 season, and Dutch Footballer of the Year and Golden Boot winner in the 2018/2019 season. He will be playing for Chelsea FC next season after Frank Lampard’s side priced him away from Ajax.

Wilfred Zaha

The legendary Sir Alex Furguson signed him for Manchester United before his retirement in 2012. He struggled for minutes under Moyes at the helm and was loaned to Cardiff then Crystal Palace. It is at Crystal Palace where he has regained that spark that made him one of the best young players in the world. He has been crowned the Crystal Palace Player of the Year three times and many expect that top clubs will be coming for him when the transfer market opens.

Wrap

These are just but a few African players who have risen to the top of the beautiful game. There are other rising African stars including the likes of Nicolas Pepe, Naby Keita, Samuel Chukwueze and many more!