CECAFA U23 kicks off today

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Kenya vs Djibouti

Kenya u23 full squad ahead of the CECAFA U23 championships in Ethiopia set to kick off on Sunday, July 18, 2021. (COURTESY: FKF)
The Kenya U23 National Team, Emerging Stars, are set to take to the pitch on Sunday, July 18, 2021 against Djibouti in the first match of the 2021 CECAFA U23 Championships.

Kickoff has been slated for 4 pm in Bahir Dar, Ethiopia, with the match set to be aired LIVE on Azam TV.

This year’s edition has been reserved for players aged 23 and under, and it will be a big test for coach Stanley Okumbi as he aims to get gold.

The Emerging Stars underwent Covid-19 tests earlier in the day as per the tourney’s protocols.

Kenya has been pooled in Group C alongside Djibouti and South Sudan. The group winner will face off with the winner from Pool B, which comprises Ethiopia, Burundi, Eritrea.

Under 23 head coach Stanley Okumbi leads Emerging Stars in a previous training session ahead of CECAFA U23 championships set to be held in Ethiopia.
Under 23 head coach Stanley Okumbi leads Emerging Stars in a previous training session ahead of CECAFA U23 championships set to be held in Ethiopia. Pulse Live Kenya

Fixtures

July 17, 2021

Match 1 – Ethiopia v Eritrea (1500hrs)

July 18, 2021

Match 2 – Uganda v DR Congo (1300hrs)

Match 3 – Djibouti v Kenya (1600hrs)

July 20, 2021

Match 4 – Burundi v Eritrea (1600hrs)

July 21, 2021

Match 5 – S. Sudan v Kenya (1300hrs)

Match 6 – Tanzania v DR Congo (1600hrs)

July 23, 2021

Match 7 – Ethiopia v Burundi (1600hrs)

July 24, 2021

Match 8 – Djibouti v S. Sudan (1300hrs)

Match 9 – Uganda v Tanzania (1600hrs)

July 26, 2021

Match 10 – Ranking Match/ Rank 5 v Rank 8 (1230hrs)

Match 11 – Ranking Match/ Rank 6 v Rank 7 (1600hrs)

July 27, 2021

Semi finals

Match 12 – Semi 1/ Winner Pool A v Best Runner up

(1230hrs)

Match 13 – Semi 2/ Winner Team ranked 6 v Team ranked 7 (1600hrs)

July 28, 2021

Match 14 – Winner Pool A v Best Runner up Pool B (1400hrs)

Match 15 – Winner Pool B v Winner Pool C (1600hrs)

July 30, 2021

Match 16 – 3/4th Ranking/ Loser Match 12 v Loser Match 13 (1330hrs)

Match 17 – Final/Winner Match 12 v Winner Match 13 (1600hrs)

