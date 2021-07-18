CECAFA U23 kicks off today

Kickoff has been slated for 4 pm in Bahir Dar, Ethiopia, with the match set to be aired LIVE on Azam TV.

This year’s edition has been reserved for players aged 23 and under, and it will be a big test for coach Stanley Okumbi as he aims to get gold.

The Emerging Stars underwent Covid-19 tests earlier in the day as per the tourney’s protocols.

Kenya has been pooled in Group C alongside Djibouti and South Sudan. The group winner will face off with the winner from Pool B, which comprises Ethiopia, Burundi, Eritrea.

Pulse Live Kenya

Fixtures

July 17, 2021

Match 1 – Ethiopia v Eritrea (1500hrs)

July 18, 2021

Match 2 – Uganda v DR Congo (1300hrs)

Match 3 – Djibouti v Kenya (1600hrs)

July 20, 2021

Match 4 – Burundi v Eritrea (1600hrs)

July 21, 2021

Match 5 – S. Sudan v Kenya (1300hrs)

Match 6 – Tanzania v DR Congo (1600hrs)

July 23, 2021

Match 7 – Ethiopia v Burundi (1600hrs)

July 24, 2021

Match 8 – Djibouti v S. Sudan (1300hrs)

Match 9 – Uganda v Tanzania (1600hrs)

July 26, 2021

Match 10 – Ranking Match/ Rank 5 v Rank 8 (1230hrs)

Match 11 – Ranking Match/ Rank 6 v Rank 7 (1600hrs)

July 27, 2021

Semi finals

Match 12 – Semi 1/ Winner Pool A v Best Runner up

(1230hrs)

Match 13 – Semi 2/ Winner Team ranked 6 v Team ranked 7 (1600hrs)

July 28, 2021

Match 14 – Winner Pool A v Best Runner up Pool B (1400hrs)

Match 15 – Winner Pool B v Winner Pool C (1600hrs)

July 30, 2021

Match 16 – 3/4th Ranking/ Loser Match 12 v Loser Match 13 (1330hrs)