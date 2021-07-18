The Kenya U23 National Team, Emerging Stars, are set to take to the pitch on Sunday, July 18, 2021 against Djibouti in the first match of the 2021 CECAFA U23 Championships.
CECAFA U23 kicks off today
Kenya vs Djibouti
Kickoff has been slated for 4 pm in Bahir Dar, Ethiopia, with the match set to be aired LIVE on Azam TV.
This year’s edition has been reserved for players aged 23 and under, and it will be a big test for coach Stanley Okumbi as he aims to get gold.
The Emerging Stars underwent Covid-19 tests earlier in the day as per the tourney’s protocols.
Kenya has been pooled in Group C alongside Djibouti and South Sudan. The group winner will face off with the winner from Pool B, which comprises Ethiopia, Burundi, Eritrea.
Fixtures
July 17, 2021
Match 1 – Ethiopia v Eritrea (1500hrs)
July 18, 2021
Match 2 – Uganda v DR Congo (1300hrs)
Match 3 – Djibouti v Kenya (1600hrs)
July 20, 2021
Match 4 – Burundi v Eritrea (1600hrs)
July 21, 2021
Match 5 – S. Sudan v Kenya (1300hrs)
Match 6 – Tanzania v DR Congo (1600hrs)
July 23, 2021
Match 7 – Ethiopia v Burundi (1600hrs)
July 24, 2021
Match 8 – Djibouti v S. Sudan (1300hrs)
Match 9 – Uganda v Tanzania (1600hrs)
July 26, 2021
Match 10 – Ranking Match/ Rank 5 v Rank 8 (1230hrs)
Match 11 – Ranking Match/ Rank 6 v Rank 7 (1600hrs)
July 27, 2021
Semi finals
Match 12 – Semi 1/ Winner Pool A v Best Runner up
(1230hrs)
Match 13 – Semi 2/ Winner Team ranked 6 v Team ranked 7 (1600hrs)
July 28, 2021
Match 14 – Winner Pool A v Best Runner up Pool B (1400hrs)
Match 15 – Winner Pool B v Winner Pool C (1600hrs)
July 30, 2021
Match 16 – 3/4th Ranking/ Loser Match 12 v Loser Match 13 (1330hrs)
Match 17 – Final/Winner Match 12 v Winner Match 13 (1600hrs)
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke