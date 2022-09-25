The millions Eliud Kipchoge made in Berlin after setting new world record

Charles Ouma
Eliud Kipchoge will be smiling all the way to the bank after sweating it out in the 2022 Berlin Marathon and setting a new world record

Eliud Kipchoge breaks marathon record in Berlin
Eliud Kipchoge breaks marathon record in Berlin

After sweating it out in Berlin on Sunday, September 25 and shattering the world marathon record, Eliud Kipchoge will jet back into the country several millions richer.

The reigning record holder lived up to expectations, breaking his own world record and winning the Berlin Marathon, clocking 2:01:09.

The experienced athlete broke his own record of 2:01:39 which he set at the German capital in 2018 by 30 seconds.

According to hdsports, for his outstanding performance, the two-time Olympic marathon champion will take home close to Ksh 3 million for outclassing his competitors to win the race.

He will also pocket an additional 6.8 million shillings for smashing the world record which he set in 2018.

The accomplished athlete who cemented his place among the greats with today’s win will also receive Ksh 4.1 million for the time bonus, having shed off 30 seconds from his previous world record.

Eliud Kipchoge breaks marathon record in Berlin
Eliud Kipchoge breaks marathon record in Berlin Pulse Live Kenya

The win which saw him cross the tape ahead of Kenya’s Mark Korir was his 15th in 17 career marathons.

Kenya and Ethiopia dominate

The king of marathon who has been in top form made his intention clear early in the race, surging ahead and maintaining the lead to the finish line.

Korir who came second will get Ksh1.37 million after crossing the finish line in 2:05:58.

Kenya and Ethiopia asserted their dominance in the marathon, ruling both the men and the women event.

Mark Korir, Eliud Kipchoge and Tadu Abate celebrating on the podium
Mark Korir, Eliud Kipchoge and Tadu Abate celebrating on the podium Pulse Live Kenya

Ethiopia Tigist Assefa won the women marathon and set a new course record time of 2:15:37, followed by Kenya's Rosemary Wanjiru who finished the race at 2:18:00.

