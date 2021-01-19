As we start in the lead up to the tournament, everyone is starting to think about who might win it this year. Everyone, from seasoned gamblers to those who just like a flutter now and then like to place a bet - and, depending on how much you are willing to stake - that bet could be worth some serious cash.

Most of the groups for the early stages have been established already, so it gives punters a better idea of who is in with a chance and who is probably going to be out pretty early on. Of course, that is not guaranteed - stranger things have happened!

In fact, one of the most surprising things is that at the moment, ENGLAND - yes, that’s right, ENGLAND, are favourites to win the delayed Euro tournament. Their odds are as high as 9/2, with World Cup winners Belgium second favourite, with odds of 5/1. Third favourite is set to be France at 11/2. Here is a brief look at the odds so far for the top teams to win the Euros:

England: 9/2

Belgium: 5/1

France: 11/2

Germany and the Netherlands: 7/1

Spain: 8/1

Apart from England being the top, there is little surprise with the rest of the teams. Current world champions Belgium were spectacular in their qualifying games, getting maximum points, and France, while certainly a force to be reckoned with are in a tough group, with Portugal and Germany - their footballing foes. But what is giving England especially such a big advantage of the others this time around? Can they really win the UEFA Euro 2021?

What is the advantage for England?

Well, for starters, they have the home advantage. The Euros are working a little differently this year to mark the 60th anniversary of the first tournament. Rather than being staged in one country, 12 cities in 12 different countries will host games. All of England’s games are scheduled to be played at Wembley, which usually puts a team on a forward footing. Not only that, but if they do reach the semi-final and final stage, they will be playing at home then - a good omen?

On top of that, England have not had a bad run under manager Gareth Southgate so far. They managed to get into the last four in the 2018 World Cup and in the Nations League in 2019 did pretty well.

The team absolutely flew through the qualifying stages, winning an incredible seven out of their games and scoring an impressive 37 goals. The only thing going against them at the moment? The fact that they also have Croatia and Czech Republic in their group, which are both teams that have got the better of them in recent years. However, almost three years on, with a relatively young but experienced team, they are in a much better mindset to get out there and win those games.

Maybe it really is their turn this time? Perhaps they will be the first English team to bring home a cup from a major tournament since 1966.