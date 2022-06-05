Thomas Partey bags chieftaincy title for helping Ghana beat Nigeria to World Cup ticket [Photos]

The title is from his ancestral people of Manya Krobo in Ghana’s Eastern Region.

The 28-year-old is awarded the title in his hometown after leading the Black Stars of Ghana to a World Cup ticket.

Partey was captain as Andre Ayew was unavailable in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier double header playoffs against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

District’s traditional ruler His Royal Majesty, Nene Sakite II invited Partey for the Chieftaincy title coronation.

Partey whose home town is located in Manya Krobo District was given the title of "Mahefalor"

Mahefalor translates to "Defender of Krobo Traditional Area". Partey is also involved with charity in the area through his foundation.

The citation for Partey’s chieftaincy title explained that the chieftaincy title is for his good work in the community but more importantly scoring the goal that eliminated Nigeria from World Cup contention.

The statement said, “In recognition of your outstanding team leadership and your astonishing performance on March 29, 2022 as midfielder and Captain of the Ghana Black Stars to win against our neighbor Nigeria to qualify our National Team for the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

“In view of your devotion to your profession and commitments to Ghana/the people of Manya Krobo and indeed His Royal Majesty Nene Sakite Il bestow on you the enviable title of MAHEFALOR, the defender of the state, this day June 3, 2022 at Konor Wem, Odumase-Krobo. Ayekoo, Congratulations. OKLIBONE”.

Partey is expected to be part of Ghana's team to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Ghana later this year.