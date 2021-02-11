Bingo is one game you can play for fun and prizes. In fact, winners can even make up to a million dollars playing Bingo! Now, did you know that Bingo has different variations? Yes, there are more facets to the game other than the one where you win if only the numbers on the ball drawn match those in a column or row in your bingo cards?

There are variations depending on the variation in patterns, and the number of balls played. You can also play Bingo, either online or offline these days.

Bingo games depending on the number of balls

For starters, bingo games vary depending on the number of balls used in play. Patterns are specified at the beginning of each game, and you have to mark the number in your card according to the pattern to win the bingo jackpot. The fewer the number of balls in the play, the greater your chances of winning. Let us delve in deeper into the variations you should try:

90 ball bingo

The 90-ball bingo was introduced in 1960 throughout the bingo halls in Britain. It has since then remained the most popular classing online and offline bingo game in the UK. Ninety balls and 15 numbers in the 3*5 bingo cards are used in the game.

You can win Bingo through three outcomes: one line, two lines, or a full house, all of which have a different prize. If you complete one sequence of horizontal numbers, you are a one-line winner. A player who marks off two horizontal lines is a second line winner. You become a full house winner if you mark all the numbers in your bingo cards.

80 ball bingo

The 80-ball bingo originated in the UK and has since become so popular and more so as an online bingo game. The game is also referred to as shutter bingo in the bingo halls. You are required to cover a number called with a shutter board. However, the name shutter bingo is unpopular in online Bingo because it is impossible to shutter a number. Eighty balls and 4*4 bingo cards consisting of 16 numbers are used in the games. Each column in the bingo card has different colors.

The first column contains any number between 1- 20; the second column contains any number between 21-40; the third number contains numbers 41-60, while the fourth column contains any number between 61-80. Each player has a strip of 5 tickets, consisting of a possible number between 1-80. At the beginning of every game, you are given a specific pattern to complete, and this varies from each game to the next.

75 ball bingo

The origin of 75 ball bingo can be traced back to American in the 1920s. Edwin Lowe developed the game, and to date, it remains widespread across the world and more so in Canada and the United States. What type of bingo player are you? This game is ideal for fast players, and it is fun-filled; the winning pattern is specified at the beginning of each game. 75 ball and 5*5 bingo cards with 25 squares are used in the games. One bingo card has 24 numbers as there is a free space left at the center of the cards. The word B-I-N-G-O appears at the top of each card, and the numbers in the column are placed under each letter to make the game fun.

The first column is represented by B, which contain five random numbers between 1-15

The second column, I, contain five random numbers between 16-30

The third column, N, contains four random numbers between 31-45 and a blank space in the middle.

The fourth column, G, also contains five random numbers between 46-60

The fifth column, O, contains five random numbers between 61-75.

30 ball bingo

30 ball bingo, also referred to as 'speed bingo,' is a quick-fire game over the bingo community. The game is a smaller and quicker version of 75 ball bingo that you can opt for if you want to play several rounds of bingo games in a short time. You use 30 balls in the game and 3*3 bingo cards with nine numbered squares.

The first column consists of random numbers between 1-10; the middle column consists of random numbers 11-20, and the third column numbers 21-30. Depending on the bingo hall or online platform you are playing in, 30 ball bingo has different winning rules; you may be required to mark off a particular pattern or mark all your numbers.

Patterns used in bingo games

Letter patterns

You are required to fill a specific letter pattern to win, for example, Letter M, N, or W.

Four corners

This variation of Bingo requires you to mark off the four-corner squares in your bingo card to win.

Outer edge

In this variation, you must fill out all the outer squares in your bingo card to win.

Multiple rows patten

You are required to mark off more than one column or row to win in the multiple row bingo variation.

Full-house

In full house bingo variation, you are required to mark off all the squares in your bingo card to win.

Clock bingo pattern

In clock bingo variation, you win by marking off your bingo card's peripheral squares to form a circle shape and more squares at the corners of your card to form hand clocks.

Wine glass pattern

The wine glass variation requires you to mark 11 numbers to create a pattern that resembles a wine glass.

Wrapping up

Bingo is an exciting game of luck that you can play for leisure and some sumptuous prizes. Having covered different bingo game variations in this guide, it is time you put some of them to a test. Try some of the Bingo game variations and have fun!

