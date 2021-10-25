RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Top 5 wingbacks in football [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Master Omamo

Wing-backs are more adventurous than traditional full-backs.

Alphonso Davies completed a dream debut 2019/2020 season by winning the UEFA Champions League with Bayern Munich
Alphonso Davies completed a dream debut 2019/2020 season by winning the UEFA Champions League with Bayern Munich

10 years ago, a debate for the best fullback and modern day wingbacks was never on the cards.

With change in time and tact, wingbacks have been a source of attacking avenue for many teams.

There are a number of players that would be on hand to make the list but these have to be the top of the food chain when it comes to fullbacks/wingbacks.

Alphonso Davies

Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies celebrates scoring Munich's fourth goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt in Munich, Germany, Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies celebrates scoring Munich's fourth goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt in Munich, Germany, Saturday, May 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Andreas Gebert, POOL Pulse Live Kenya

Coming from a country that does not produce a lot of football stars, Davies beat all odds. Joining Bayern Munchen II at the age of 18, Davies managed first team appearance after just one full year.

With the mercurial David Alaba getting old and having been pushed to center back, this gave Davies immediate chance to get into the first team, and he has never disappointed.

In his first year he won the treble with Bayern Munchen and things are looking up. He is forever breaking records not only in Canada but also in the Bundesliga giants.

Trent-Alexander Arnold

In his 136 Premier League appearances for Liverpool, Trent has managed 8 goals and 36 assists, and in the process 44 clean sheets.
In his 136 Premier League appearances for Liverpool, Trent has managed 8 goals and 36 assists, and in the process 44 clean sheets. POOL

Many would put him at the top of the list. Arnold has been a key factor in the resurgent Liverpool outfit.

His creativity is unmatched and his IQ of the game at such a young age is puzzling. Despite having a lengthy lay off in the recent past, Klopp can only heap praise on this young marauding attacking gem.

In his 136 Premier League appearances for Liverpool, he has managed 8 goals and 36 assists, and in the process 44 clean sheets.

He was very instrumental when Liverpool won the Champions league and managed second on assist list after a talented Kevin De Bruyne.

Joao Cancelo

Joao Cancelo (C) celebrates scoring Manchester City's opener away to Club Brugge
Joao Cancelo (C) celebrates scoring Manchester City's opener away to Club Brugge AFP

He has changed the way a wing back plays his football. Always present when defending, Cancelo is always an integral part of the Man City attack.

His ability to see passes, see spaces and most of all detect danger in the process is something that astonishes even his manager, Pep.

His involvement from the left as he is a right footed player looks effortless and he just keeps getting better and better.

He is quick but never bursts into full length, to cater for that, he is keen and hawk eyed. He is not your ordinary marauding touchline full back.

Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi is one of the big-name signings made by PSG as they look to wrestle back the Ligue 1 title from Lille and go all the way in Europe
Achraf Hakimi is one of the big-name signings made by PSG as they look to wrestle back the Ligue 1 title from Lille and go all the way in Europe AFP

Talk about marauding wing backs, he is the epitome of up and down the flanks. Pure blistering pace, keen on passes and an eye for goal, Hakimi has been a savior a couple of times for his new side PSG.

Despite the big names within the ranks, he has gotten this glitterati squad out of the mud one too many times already.

Unplayable at Inter Milan with his partnership with Lukaku, what he has now in Kylian Mbappe is scary.

At just 22, the Moroccan has already played for big teams, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Dortmund, you cannot deny that he already has the experience to get to the top.

Kyle Walker

Kyle Walker (C) and Riyad Mahrez (R) both scored as Manchester City demolished Belgian champions Club Brugge
Kyle Walker (C) and Riyad Mahrez (R) both scored as Manchester City demolished Belgian champions Club Brugge AFP

Despite his now reserved style of play, many can't beat Kyle Walker for pure pace. As Cancelo is in and out of the place the entire time, Walker is known for holding the touch line.

The mixture of the two is perfect. Blistering and great crosses, not forgetting his strength plus great one on one recovery percentage, he is one for keeps.

He brings a great balance to not only the English team but also Man city, as he can also switch to center back role if need be. It is difficult to have this list without Walker among the top contenders.

Pulse Contributor Master Omamo
Pulse Contributor Master Omamo Pulse Live Kenya

