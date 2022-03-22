RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Athlete charged with submitting fake documents to Anti-Doping agency

Chepkosgei claims to be a transgender athlete

The Anti-Doping Agency Of Kenya (ADAK) has charged Shieys Chepkosgei with the offence of presenting false documents. Chepkosgei, a transgender athlete is also accused of faking pregnancy.

Chepkosgei was arraigned before the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Eldoret on Monday, March 21 and charged pursuant to section 345 as read with section 349 of the penal code and section 42 (1) paragraph (e) of the Anti-Doping Act, ADAK revealed.

According to ADAK, she presented forged postnatal discharge summary and a notification of birth.

Chepkosgei claims she had been admitted at the Uasin Gishu County Hospital where she gave birth to a boy through a caesarean section and had not recovered and thus could not have travelled to participate in the sporting event.

"Uasin Gishu District Hospital confirmed that those medical documents had been forged and that the athlete had not been treated or seen at the said hospital," revealed ADAK in a statement.

This is not the first time, Chepkosgei has been arraigned in court. In 2019, Chepkosgei who initially was referred to as Hillary Kiprotich was arraigned before Eldoret chief Magistrate Charles Obulutsa, charged with impersonating a female nurse.

Chepkosgei is said to have reported to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) emergency room dressed in a nurse's uniform and wearing a badge with the name Pamela Mulupi on June 14.

Nurses who work at MTRH did not recognize her and on checking records it was realized that she was an impostor, after which the police were alerted.

The athlete has in fact participated in a number of athletic competitions including the Eldoret City Marathon. She has won three medals from various marathons in Malaysia, Morocco, Zambia and Tanzania.

Cyprian Kimutai

