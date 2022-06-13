Africa Championship proof Kenya can produce sprinters - Omae

Cyprian Kimutai
Kenya for the first time won a 4x100 race at the Africa Senior Athletics Championships

Purity Chepkurui at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport after arriving from Mauritius where she won silver at 1500m during the Africa Senior Championship. Image by Athletics Kenya
Purity Chepkurui at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport after arriving from Mauritius where she won silver at 1500m during the Africa Senior Championship. Image by Athletics Kenya

Two time National 400m champion, Collins Omae Gichana has praised Kenya's short distance runners who represented the country at the recently held Africa Senior Championships in Reduit, Mauritius.

Omae who also served as team captain during the Championships highlighted Ferdinand Omanyala's 100m win as well as the 4x100 win by Kenya as indication that the country long known for long distance athletes is now ready to produce championship winning sprinters.

“We have proved to the federation that it can be done and we are capable. The ball is in AK’s court to support, nurture and give sprinters what they need,” said Omae at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Monday, June 13 when the team arrived from Mauritius.

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohammed was present at JKIA together with Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo to usher in the team of 56 athletes and 20 officials. CS Amina heaped praise on the athletes who managed to top the medal standings with 23 medals; 10 gold, five silver and 8 bronze.

“Winning more gold medals gave us a lot of pleasure and pride. It proved that with commitment, determination, vision, love for the country and proper preparations, we can make it,” said Amina.

Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Heritage and Culture Amina Mohamed and PS Joe Okudo at JKIA, welcoming athletes from the 22nd Africa Senior Athletics Championships that ended on Sunday in Reduit, Mauritius. Image by Athletics Kenya
Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Heritage and Culture Amina Mohamed and PS Joe Okudo at JKIA, welcoming athletes from the 22nd Africa Senior Athletics Championships that ended on Sunday in Reduit, Mauritius. Image by Athletics Kenya

Kenya's gold medallists included: Winny Chebet (1,500m), 4x100m (men), Ferdinand Omanyala (100m), Julius Yego (javelin), Caroline Nyaga (10,000m), Samuel Gathimba (20km race walk), Emily Ngii (20km race walk), Abel Kipsang (1,500m), Jarinter Mawia (800m).

Kenya's silver medallists included: Purity Chepkirui (1,500m), Nicholas Kiplagat (1,500m), Maximilla Imali (200m), Daniel Simiu (5,000m), Women’s 4x400m relay

Kenya's bronze medallists included: Caroline Nyaga (5,000m), Abraham Longosiwa (10,000m), Geoffrey Kirwa (3,000m steeplechase), Veronica Mutua (400m), 4x400m mixed relay, Sylvia Kemboi (20km race walk), Wiseman Were (400m hurdles), Caren Chebet (3,000m steeplechase)

Cyprian Kimutai

