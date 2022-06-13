Africa Championship proof Kenya can produce sprinters - Omae

Omae who also served as team captain during the Championships highlighted Ferdinand Omanyala's 100m win as well as the 4x100 win by Kenya as indication that the country long known for long distance athletes is now ready to produce championship winning sprinters.

“We have proved to the federation that it can be done and we are capable. The ball is in AK’s court to support, nurture and give sprinters what they need,” said Omae at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Monday, June 13 when the team arrived from Mauritius.

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohammed was present at JKIA together with Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo to usher in the team of 56 athletes and 20 officials. CS Amina heaped praise on the athletes who managed to top the medal standings with 23 medals; 10 gold, five silver and 8 bronze.

“Winning more gold medals gave us a lot of pleasure and pride. It proved that with commitment, determination, vision, love for the country and proper preparations, we can make it,” said Amina.

Pulse Live Kenya

The winners

Kenya's gold medallists included: Winny Chebet (1,500m), 4x100m (men), Ferdinand Omanyala (100m), Julius Yego (javelin), Caroline Nyaga (10,000m), Samuel Gathimba (20km race walk), Emily Ngii (20km race walk), Abel Kipsang (1,500m), Jarinter Mawia (800m).

Kenya's silver medallists included: Purity Chepkirui (1,500m), Nicholas Kiplagat (1,500m), Maximilla Imali (200m), Daniel Simiu (5,000m), Women’s 4x400m relay