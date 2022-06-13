Trouble brews at Tusker FC, hours after clinching title

The revelations were made on Sunday, June 12 immediately after Matano guided Tusker to their 13th Premier League title at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi. “I have received this title with a lot of mixed feelings. I thank my players very much because they protected me. If it was not for them, I would not be here today, said Matano.

Addressing media after his club beat Posta Rangers 2-0 on Sunday, Matano reflected on the season, stating how difficult it was for him to run the club this season.

“I am a coach who knows what he is doing. I don’t depend on luck so I am happy to have proved him wrong. There are times when a team is down and those are moments in football. I said the league is a marathon and that we will win, but some people do not respect or trust me,” said Matano.

Pulse Live Kenya

The 2021/2022 season has been nail biting for football fans with Tusker and Kakamega Homeboyz being neck and neck for most part of the season. On Sunday, it was paramount for the Brewers to win their fixture against Posta as Homeboyz had been gifted a 2-0 walkover against Kariobangi Sharks’ who failed to honor their tie in Mumias.