Trouble brews at Tusker FC, hours after clinching title

Trouble is brewing at 2021-2022 Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions Tusker FC after head coach Robert Matano threatened to leave the team, citing disrespect from certain individuals in the club.
The revelations were made on Sunday, June 12 immediately after Matano guided Tusker to their 13th Premier League title at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi. “I have received this title with a lot of mixed feelings. I thank my players very much because they protected me. If it was not for them, I would not be here today, said Matano.
Addressing media after his club beat Posta Rangers 2-0 on Sunday, Matano reflected on the season, stating how difficult it was for him to run the club this season.
“I am a coach who knows what he is doing. I don’t depend on luck so I am happy to have proved him wrong. There are times when a team is down and those are moments in football. I said the league is a marathon and that we will win, but some people do not respect or trust me,” said Matano.
The 2021/2022 season has been nail biting for football fans with Tusker and Kakamega Homeboyz being neck and neck for most part of the season. On Sunday, it was paramount for the Brewers to win their fixture against Posta as Homeboyz had been gifted a 2-0 walkover against Kariobangi Sharks’ who failed to honor their tie in Mumias.
“We worked so hard for this and as a team we are proud of what we achieved. Everyone has put in the effort and we are delighted to defend the title. I am also happy for the guys who came in and won the title for the very first time,” Tusker captain Humphrey Mieno said.
