The first leg of these fixtures will be held on 20/21 of September with the second leg a week after. Defending champions Lyon, Chelsea, Barcelona and Wolfsburg have their spots already confirmed out of the 16 teams that will feature in the 2022/23 UWCL.
UEFA Women's Champions League: Preview, Tips and Team News
The final phase of the UEFA women's champions league qualification round beckons, with 12 group stage slots at stake.
Match Preview
Arsenal vs Ajax
Arsenal women kicked off their WSL campaign with a resounding 4-0 victory against Brighton & Hove Albion WFC. Beth Mead bagged a second half brace after Kim Little and Stina Blackstenius had given the Gunners a comfortable first half lead.
Jonas Eidevall will set his sights on returning to European soil, looking to do better than last season’s quarter final reach.
The Gunners missed out on last season’s WSL title by one point, losing out to Chelsea on the last day. With just one automatic UWCL slot given to the WSL, the one-time champions league winners will have to participate in the last round of qualification.
Ajax Vrouwen finished as runners-up behind Twente in the Eredivisie last season, and have begun their UWCL season since mid-August. The Daughters of the Gods defeated Kristiansands 3-1 and then Eintracht Frankfurt Frauen 2-1 in previous qualification rounds, and will now face another hurdle against the Gunners. They have also kicked off their league campaign with a 4-0 home win against Fortuna Sittard Vrouwen - which saw Victoria Pelova bag a brace.
Team News
No major injury news from either side, as Jonas Eidevall and Suzanne Bakker are expected to retain the same line up as their previous games.
Arsenal Women Potential XI: Zinsberger; Wienroither, Williamson, Souza, McCabe; Walti, Little; Mead, Miedema, Foord; Blackstenius
Ajax Vrouwen Potential XI: Kop; Kardinaal, De Sanders, Doorn, Verhoeve; Grant, Spitse, Sabajo, Pelova, Weerden; Leuchter
Tip
Arsenal Women to win
Arsenal Women to score over 1.5 goals
Less than 4.5 cards
Other predictions
Køge vs Juventus W - Juventus W to win
Real Sociedad W vs Bayern Munich W - Over 2.5 goals
Rangers W vs SL Benfica W - Rangers W to win
SFK 2000 vs Zurich W - Under 3.5 goals
KuPS W vs St. Polten W - KuPS W to win
Rosenborg W vs Real Madrid W - Over 2.5 goals
Zhilstroy-2 2 W vs Vllaznia W - Under 2.5 goals
Brann W vs Rosengard W - Sandviken Over 0.5
Sparta Prague W vs Roma W - Sparta Prague W to score 1.5 goals
Valur W vs Slavia Prague W - Slavia Prague W Over 0.5
Paris SG W vs Häcken W - Paris SG W to win
