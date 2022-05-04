Olympic medallist Kerley jets into Kenya, promises exciting race

Cyprian Kimutai
Tokyo 100m Olympic silver medallist Fred Kerley has arrived in Kenya ahead of Kip Keino Classic

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 01: Fred Kerley of Team United States reacts after finishing second in the Men's 100m Final on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Olympic silver medallist Fred Kerley has arrived in Kenya ahead of the much anticipated Kip Keino Classic. Kerley is set to battle it out with Olympic gold medallist Marcell Jacobs from Italy and Africa's fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala in the 100m on Saturday, May 7.

Kerley is one of the star-studded athletes set to grace the event for a second time after his debut in 2021. However, unlike last year, the 26-year-old will on Saturday take part in the 100m and not 200m where he set a Personal Best of 19:76.

“I feel wonderful to return at the venue where I ended my season last year with a personal best. It feels special to be back to my roots again since my first trip to Africa,” revealed Kerley to journalists once he landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Tokyo Olympics 100m silver medallist Fred Kerley from United States talks to the press at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on May 4, 2022 after arriving in Kenya ahead of the Absa Kip Keino Classic set for May 7, 2022 at the Moi International Sports Centre. Photo by Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
Kerley the only man in history who has won Wanda Diamond League races in the 100m, 200m and 400m encouraged fans to show up in their thousands, promising a very exciting clash between the three 100m athletes.

“They should expect a fast and fun race at the same time. I am happy fans are back in the stadium and we should expect lots of cheering,” said Kerley.

In 2019, he contested only 400m races, culminating in the bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships in Doha.

Then Kerley stunned the athletics world by skipping the 400m at the US Olympic Trials and placing third in the 100m and fourth in the 200m. He became the surprise silver medallist in the 100m at the Tokyo Olympics with a PB of 9.84.

As of Wednesday, more than 160 athletes have confirmed their participation on Saturday including Kenyan athletes who will be competing across the three categories of discretionary, core and national events.

