Olympic medallist Kerley jets into Kenya, promises exciting race

Kerley is one of the star-studded athletes set to grace the event for a second time after his debut in 2021. However, unlike last year, the 26-year-old will on Saturday take part in the 100m and not 200m where he set a Personal Best of 19:76.

“I feel wonderful to return at the venue where I ended my season last year with a personal best. It feels special to be back to my roots again since my first trip to Africa,” revealed Kerley to journalists once he landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Pulse Live Kenya

Versatile sprinter

Kerley the only man in history who has won Wanda Diamond League races in the 100m, 200m and 400m encouraged fans to show up in their thousands, promising a very exciting clash between the three 100m athletes.

“They should expect a fast and fun race at the same time. I am happy fans are back in the stadium and we should expect lots of cheering,” said Kerley.

In 2019, he contested only 400m races, culminating in the bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships in Doha.

Then Kerley stunned the athletics world by skipping the 400m at the US Olympic Trials and placing third in the 100m and fourth in the 200m. He became the surprise silver medallist in the 100m at the Tokyo Olympics with a PB of 9.84.