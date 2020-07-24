Veteran Kenyan athlete Benjamin Jipcho Chemaima is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with multiple organ failure, his daughter has confirmed.

Ms Ruth Jipcho told reporters that her father has been ailing for a while now but his condition has grown worse.

"Our father has been sick for a while and he is currently admitted at the Fountain Hospital in ICU. We are praying that he gets better soon.

"We are just praying for him because the doctor told us his organs (kidney, liver and lungs) have failed and we are just praying that his condition will improve," she told reporters.

The Olympics 3,000m steeplechase silver medalist has been battling prostrate cancer, having been diagnosed in May 2018.

National Heroes Council coordinator Rose Tata Muya and 1987 world marathon champion Douglas Wakiihuri ensured that the Celebrating a Legend Forever initiative benefited the former athlete as soon as it was launched.

"I want to thank all those who have sacrificed to have me get medication, Strand hotel for their free accommodation and meals, Dr Ravi Sharma, for his free tests and medication, Athletics Kenya NEC member Barnabas Korir as well as the other legends, Wakiihuri and Muya for reaching out," Mr Jipcho stated in September 2019.