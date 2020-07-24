Veteran Kenyan athlete Benjamin Jipcho Chemaima is dead.

His death comes hours after it was reported that he had been taken into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) over multiple organ failure.

Sports, Culture and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Amb. Amina Mohamed mourned Mr. Ben Jipcho describing him as a man whose quest to succeed in athletics motivated the country’s generation of greatest athletes.

She went on to say that the Ministry will support the family in taking care of hospital and funeral expenses.

“Kenya has lost a formidable sportsman whose unrelenting pursuit of athletic excellence inspired Kenya’s generation of the greatest athletes on earth. The Ministry will support his family to offset the hospital bill and funeral expenses through the Veterans’ Support Scheme,” tweeted CS Amina.

ICU

The legendary athlete's daughter Ms Ruth Jipcho told reporters that her father has been ailing for a while now but his condition had worsened and was taken into ICU.

"Our father has been sick for a while and he is currently admitted at the Fountain Hospital in ICU. We are praying that he gets better soon.

"We are just praying for him because the doctor told us his organs (kidney, liver and lungs) have failed and we are just praying that his condition will improve," she told reporters.

The Olympics 3,000m steeplechase Silver Medalist has been battling prostrate cancer, since May 2018.

