This is how I ended up running around in my underwear - Wanyama

Cyprian Kimutai
MONTREAL, QC - AUGUST 04 2021: CF Montreal Midfielder Victor Wanyama (2) during the Atlanta United FC versus the CF Montreal game on August 04, 2021, at Stade Saputo in Montreal, QC (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Midfielder Victor Wanyama has come out to explain how he ended up running around in his underwear straight after helping his club CF Montréal to a 2-0 away win against Charlotte FC.

On Saturday, after the match, the 30-year-old was caught on camera rushing towards the changing rooms in the Bank of America Stadium in only his black GPS sports vest, briefs and socks.

The video quickly went viral causing a lot of debate on social media. The surfacing of the footage forced the former Harambee Stars captain to release a subsequent video explaining what exactly transpired.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Southamption player revealed that he had been approached by an elderly fan who had travelled for seven hours just to see Wanyama play live, therefore was requesting any merchandise to go back home with.

“So I told the fan, why not? You know you have sacrificed a lot to drive seven hours to come and watch us play, then I decided to give him my shorts, so he was very happy, I just wanted to make his day and he was very happy and... yeah, nothing much," stated Wanyama in part.

Wanyama joined the MLS side in 2020. In his first season, he became a key player for the Canadian club, ranking first among his teammates for tackles (57) and second for recoveries (235) during the regular season, while he also chipped in with two goals.

In November, Wanyama capped off the 2021 season with the Voyageurs Cup after defeating Toronto FC 1-0 in the Canadian Championship final.

MONTREAL, QC - NOVEMBER 21: Samuel Piette #6 (L) and Victor Wanyama #2 of CF Montréal (R) stand in front of the team while holding up the Voyageurs Cup after defeating Toronto FC 1-0 to become the 2021 Canadian Champions at Stade Saputo on November 21, 2021 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Montréal is playing some of the best football in the club’s history, winning three straight games as part of a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. The club is currently at the top of the competitive Eastern Conference.

Montréal's road schedule continues as it faces off against Nashville SC early Thursday, the second of five games it will be playing over a two-week stretch.

