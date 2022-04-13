Bayern Munich knocked out of Champions League

Coming to the second leg, Villarreal led 1-0 thanks to Arnaut Danjuma's winning goal at the Estadio de la Cerámica on Wednesday, April 6.

Clearly Unai Emery had set out his team to frustrate the German giants with the first half in Munich somewhat of a non-event due to the Yellow Submarine entirely snubbing out the attacking threat from the hosts.

Imago

However, Bayern played with a different intensity and purpose after the break and on-form striker Robert Lewandowski broke the deadlock in the 49 minute.

After the goal from Lewandowski, the game once again went through a dull period. However, in the 89 minute a swift counter-attack by Villarreal culminated in Gerard Moreno threading the ball through to Chukwueze – whose shot beat Manuel Neuer.

Villarreal striker Moreno after the match said; “We feel a lot of happiness. Ever since the draw paired us with Bayern, we have been telling ourselves that we could do it. The belief and the way this team competes has helped us to achieve it.”