Kipsang braves stormy weather to win Tel Aviv marathon

Cyprian Kimutai

The race saw an athlete collapse at the finish line

Vincent Kipsang braves stormy weather to win Tel Aviv marathon
Vincent Kipsang braves stormy weather to win Tel Aviv marathon

Vincent Kipsang Rono is Sh853,000 richer today after winning the annual Tel Aviv Marathon in Israel on Friday at two hours, 12 minutes and 55 seconds.

His compatriots Alfred Kipkemboi Koech, who clocked 2:15:38, and John Langat (2:17:50), finished in second and third place, respectively.

Friday’s run started early, to avoid the rainstorms that had been forecast for the day. The Tel Aviv Marathon describes itself as a 'party' marathon. Race day events also included half marathon, 10K and 4.2K races as well as a Kids Mini Marathon.

There was one unfortunate incident when one of the runners collapsed near the finish line.

The Magen David Adom (MDA) spokesperson reported: “MDA medics and paramedics deployed along the running track as part of medical security provided medical care to a 30-year-old runner, who collapsed near the finish line.

They performed advanced resuscitation operations that included delivering an electric shock from a defibrillator. After his heart started beating again, he was taken to Ichilov Hospital in critical condition, anesthetized and on a respirator.”

In recent days, many participants have feared winter weather during the race. However, for most of the marathon and half marathon, there was no precipitation and rain and winds strengthened when the 10kg run ended at around 9.30am.

Mayor of Tel Aviv, Ron Huldai said "proud to return and launch the 2022 Samsung Tel Aviv marathon. Well done to all the runners and runners who went running in this winter weather as well. Happy marathon holiday for everyone!".

The marathon started from Rokach Boulevard, runners passed through the city's main streets and various sites, from Ibn Gabirol street, through the Tel Aviv promenade, Tel Aviv port, Hayarkon street and the beaches.

