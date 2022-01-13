RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Wazito FC sack head coach Kimanzi and his technical team

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Kimanzi had been in charge since November 2020

Wazito FC sack head coach Kimanzi and his technical team
Wazito FC sack head coach Kimanzi and his technical team

Wazito head coach Francis Kimanzi has been shown the door. The club announced Kimanzi's exit as well as his backroom staff through their Twitter account.

Recommended articles

The Dutch-trained tactician, who was on a four-year contract with Wazito has had to deal with an ongoing training boycott at the relegation bound club.

Kimanzi departs from the team alongside his assistants Jeff Odongo and John Kamau with goalkeeper coach Samuel Koko.

Kimanzi, who took over the reigns in November 2020 following the exit of Fred Ambani, leaves the club struggling for points in the ongoing FKF Premier League 2021/2022.

The club announced Kimanzi's exit as well as his backroom staff through their Twitter account.
The club announced Kimanzi's exit as well as his backroom staff through their Twitter account. Pulse Live Kenya

The 2019 National Super League (NSL) champions find themselves in the relegation battle as they sit third from bottom on the table with a paltry nine points from thirteen games.

Following their exit, former head coach Ambani who is the current Youth Team boss has been reinstated to take charge of first-team duties on an interim basis with immediate effect.

Youth team head coach Fred Ambani assumes first-team duties in the interim with immediate effect,” Wazito confirmed in a statement.

Since returning to the top-tier, Wazito have ambitiously signed top players as they hoped to establish themselves as one of the big sides in the Premier League.

Following Kimanzi's exit, former head coach Fred Ambani who is the current Youth Team boss has been reinstated to take charge of first-team duties on an interim basis with immediate effect.
Following Kimanzi's exit, former head coach Fred Ambani who is the current Youth Team boss has been reinstated to take charge of first-team duties on an interim basis with immediate effect. Pulse Live Kenya

However, the once perceived (KPL) “Moneybags” are on the verge of losing players due to unpaid salaries.

Maurice Ojwang', one of the players understood to have downed tools, explained to reporters why he moved to his rural home despite the fact that the season is running.

"I had no choice but to return to my home and engage in other activities as I looked for another team," the defender said.

"I couldn't pay rent and meet my needs because I haven't been paid for four months. It was a tough decision, but I rather stay here in the village and figure out how to survive."

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Newcastle sign Burnley forward Chris Wood

Newcastle sign Burnley forward Chris Wood

Lucas Digne joins Villa from Everton

Lucas Digne joins Villa from Everton

Wazito FC sack head coach Kimanzi and his technical team

Wazito FC sack head coach Kimanzi and his technical team

Chaos, controversy at Cup of Nations as Mali, Gambia and Ivory Coast all win

Chaos, controversy at Cup of Nations as Mali, Gambia and Ivory Coast all win

'Caged lion' Sanchez strikes late to sink Juve and win Super Cup

'Caged lion' Sanchez strikes late to sink Juve and win Super Cup

Ndombele dropped because of 'club line': Conte

Ndombele dropped because of 'club line': Conte

Klopp wants one-game League Cup semis in future

Klopp wants one-game League Cup semis in future

Bowen at the double as West Ham return to top four

Bowen at the double as West Ham return to top four

Chelsea 'play with fire' to reach League Cup final

Chelsea 'play with fire' to reach League Cup final

Trending

Lewandowski, Messi and Salah finalists for FIFA Best award

Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah are the finalists for The Best FIFA Men's Player Creator: GENYA SAVILOV

Check out the nicknames of all 24 Teams at the 2021 AFCON

AFCON 2021: Ghana draws Morocco, Comoros and Gabon in Group C

Wife of Sierra Leone footballer kisses husband’s legs, prays ahead of AFCON [VIDEO]

Wife of Sierra Leone footballer Musa Kama seen kissing husband’s legs and praying ahead of AFCON

Mali-Tunisia AFCON game ends in confusion as referee blows whistle too soon

Ibrahima Kone (L) celebrates after scoring the decisive penalty for Mali against Tunisia in Limbe Creator: Issouf SANOGO