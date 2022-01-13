Wazito FC sack head coach Kimanzi and his technical team

The Dutch-trained tactician, who was on a four-year contract with Wazito has had to deal with an ongoing training boycott at the relegation bound club.

Kimanzi departs from the team alongside his assistants Jeff Odongo and John Kamau with goalkeeper coach Samuel Koko.

Kimanzi, who took over the reigns in November 2020 following the exit of Fred Ambani, leaves the club struggling for points in the ongoing FKF Premier League 2021/2022.

Pulse Live Kenya

The 2019 National Super League (NSL) champions find themselves in the relegation battle as they sit third from bottom on the table with a paltry nine points from thirteen games.

Following their exit, former head coach Ambani who is the current Youth Team boss has been reinstated to take charge of first-team duties on an interim basis with immediate effect.

Youth team head coach Fred Ambani assumes first-team duties in the interim with immediate effect,” Wazito confirmed in a statement.

Since returning to the top-tier, Wazito have ambitiously signed top players as they hoped to establish themselves as one of the big sides in the Premier League.

Pulse Live Kenya

However, the once perceived (KPL) “Moneybags” are on the verge of losing players due to unpaid salaries.

Maurice Ojwang', one of the players understood to have downed tools, explained to reporters why he moved to his rural home despite the fact that the season is running.

"I had no choice but to return to my home and engage in other activities as I looked for another team," the defender said.