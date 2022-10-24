HOCKEY

Butali 'too sweet' for Parkroad as Jaguars bruise Police

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Western Jaguars have moved to 2nd place on the table after smashing Kenya Police 2-0 in the Hockey Premier League at Eregi TTC grounds.

Shammah Ademba of Butali Warriors [Facebook]
Shammah Ademba of Butali Warriors [Facebook]

Butali Warriors thrashed Parkroard Badgers 5-0 in a hockey match played at the City Park Stadium 0ver the weekend on October 22, 2022.

Read Also

Butali are 9 points off at the top of the table with 33 points as Western Jaguars follow in the second place with 24 points.

Kenya Police lost by 2-0 to Western Jaguars in another match that was played Eregi TTC on October 22, 2022, in the Kenya Hockey Premier League.

Derrick Juma (L) and Conrad Wafula (R) of Western Jaguars pose for a photo after their win over Kenya Police on October 22, 2022.
Derrick Juma (L) and Conrad Wafula (R) of Western Jaguars pose for a photo after their win over Kenya Police on October 22, 2022. AFP

READ: Western Jaguars thrash Strathmore as Wazalendo falls for Butali's trap

Kelvin Machinji and Emmanuel Wiswa were on target for the Jaguars in the tough sweaty fixture over the weekend that saw Jaguars climb the table to second.

Parkroad lost to Strathmore Gladiators by one goal to nil on October 23, 2022, at City Park Stadium in Parklands.

Parkroad are second last on the table with 6 points while climbed up to the 5th position after their 1-0 win over Parkroad.

Strathmore University players celebrate their win against Kenyatta University in their past tournament.
Strathmore University players celebrate their win against Kenyatta University in their past tournament. AFP

As it stands, Butali are yet to lose after winning 10 of their Premier League matches while 3 of their matches ended as a draw.

Mombasa Sports Club are last on the table with 4 points in 11 matches that they have played so far.

Strathmore 1-0 Parkroad

Parkroad 0-5 Butali

W. Jaguars 2-0 K. Police

Strathmore 0-0 USIU

W. Jaguars V Sailors (October 29, 2022, at 2:00 pm EAT)

Strathmore V Butali (October 29, 2022, at 6:00 pm EAT)

K. Police V USIU (October 30, 2022, at 5:00 pm EAT)

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

More from category

  • Shammah Ademba of Butali Warriors [Facebook]

    Butali 'too sweet' for Parkroad as Jaguars bruise Police

  • From left: Erik ten Hag, Kasper Schmeichel and Wilfried Zaha.

    Erik ten Hag to hold showdown talks with Ronaldo and other top trending stories in football today

  • Raphael Varane (L) and Gareth Bale (R)

    4 latest casualties as the 2022 World Cup edges closer

Recommended articles

Butali 'too sweet' for Parkroad as Jaguars bruise Police

Butali 'too sweet' for Parkroad as Jaguars bruise Police

Erik ten Hag to hold showdown talks with Ronaldo and other top trending stories in football today

Erik ten Hag to hold showdown talks with Ronaldo and other top trending stories in football today

4 latest casualties as the 2022 World Cup edges closer

4 latest casualties as the 2022 World Cup edges closer

Wilson 'aims' at World Cup call after Newcastle win

Wilson 'aims' at World Cup call after Newcastle win

Sarri-ball: Lazio break Atalanta hearts after shattering 10-game unbeaten streak

Sarri-ball: Lazio break Atalanta hearts after shattering 10-game unbeaten streak

Arteta blames second-half performance after Southampton snaps 8-match winning run

Arteta blames second-half performance after Southampton snaps 8-match winning run

Valverde’s screamer steal the headlines as Real Madrid defeat Sevilla 3-1 to extend lead

Valverde’s screamer steal the headlines as Real Madrid defeat Sevilla 3-1 to extend lead

‘He is not at his best’ - Guardiola criticises star man despite scoring against Brighton

‘He is not at his best’ - Guardiola criticises star man despite scoring against Brighton

Top 5 must watch matches this weekend

Top 5 must watch matches this weekend

Trending

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arteta blames second-half performance after Southampton snaps 8-match winning run

Mattia Zaccagni celebrates after breaking the deadlock for Lazio
SERIE A

Sarri-ball: Lazio break Atalanta hearts after shattering 10-game unbeaten streak

Raphael Varane (L) and Gareth Bale (R)
QATAR UPDATE

4 latest casualties as the 2022 World Cup edges closer

Goal Celebrations for Callum Wilson of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 23, 2022.
WORLD CUP

Wilson 'aims' at World Cup call after Newcastle win

From left: Erik ten Hag, Kasper Schmeichel and Wilfried Zaha.
TRENDING

Erik ten Hag to hold showdown talks with Ronaldo and other top trending stories in football today

Shammah Ademba of Butali Warriors [Facebook]
HOCKEY

Butali 'too sweet' for Parkroad as Jaguars bruise Police