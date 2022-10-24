Butali 'too sweet' for Parkroad as Jaguars bruise Police

Butali are 9 points off at the top of the table with 33 points as Western Jaguars follow in the second place with 24 points.

Kenya Police lost by 2-0 to Western Jaguars in another match that was played Eregi TTC on October 22, 2022, in the Kenya Hockey Premier League.

AFP

Kelvin Machinji and Emmanuel Wiswa were on target for the Jaguars in the tough sweaty fixture over the weekend that saw Jaguars climb the table to second.

Parkroad lost to Strathmore Gladiators by one goal to nil on October 23, 2022, at City Park Stadium in Parklands.

Parkroad are second last on the table with 6 points while climbed up to the 5th position after their 1-0 win over Parkroad.

AFP

As it stands, Butali are yet to lose after winning 10 of their Premier League matches while 3 of their matches ended as a draw.

Mombasa Sports Club are last on the table with 4 points in 11 matches that they have played so far.

Results

Strathmore 1-0 Parkroad

Parkroad 0-5 Butali

W. Jaguars 2-0 K. Police

Strathmore 0-0 USIU

Upcoming fixtures

W. Jaguars V Sailors (October 29, 2022, at 2:00 pm EAT)

Strathmore V Butali (October 29, 2022, at 6:00 pm EAT)