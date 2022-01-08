Wife of Sierra Leone footballer kisses husband’s legs, prays ahead of AFCON [VIDEO]

In the video, the woman now identified as Kamara's wife, Hawa can be seen shedding tears while praying for her husband who will be representing the West African nation in the biennial tournament set to kick off tomorrow, January 9 in Cameroon.

It was an emotional moment for Hawa as she fell on her knees to hold the legs of her husband and prayed for him to succeed with the national team.

Onlookers at the scene were excited with Hawa's action and could be heard cheering and applauding the woman for her actions.

Actions of the 21-year-old wife broke the internet with many saying her outstanding gesture of humility and outpouring display of love to her husband was evident.

The West Africans, who are making their third appearance at the African football showpiece are in Group E with reigning champions Algeria, Cote d’Ivoire and Equatorial Guinea.

The Leone Stars will begin their campaign on January 11 against the Desert Foxes at the Japoma Stadium in Douala.

Towards the end of 2021, the two got married in a very colourful ceremony at Kawusu Street, Bo City, which attracted thousands of people.

In recent times, there has been many controversies surrounding the relationship between the two lovers.