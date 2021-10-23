World Athlete of the Year: How to vote for Kipchoge and Faith Kipyegon

A three-way voting process will determine the finalists.

The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family will cast their votes by email, while fans can vote online via the World Athletics social media platforms.

Individual graphics for each nominee have been posted on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week; a 'like' on Facebook and Instagram or a retweet on Twitter count as one vote.

The World Athletics Council’s vote will count for 50% of the result, while the World Athletics Family’s votes and the public votes will each count for 25% of the final result.

Voting for the World Athletes of the Year closes at midnight on Saturday, November 6. At the conclusion of the voting process, five women and five men finalists will be announced by World Athletics.

The female and male World Athletes of the Year will be announced live at the World Athletics Awards 2021 in December.

The nominees for 2021 Female World Athlete of the Year are:

Faith Kipyegon, KEN

- Olympic 1500m champion

- Diamond League 1500m champion

- Kenyan 1500m record

Valarie Allman, USA

- Olympic discus champion

- Diamond League discus champion

- North American discus record

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, PUR

- Olympic 100m hurdles champion

- Broke the Olympic 100m hurdles record

- National record 12.26 moved to equal fourth on the world all-time list

Sifan Hassan, NED

- Olympic 5000m and 10,000m champion

- Olympic 1500m bronze medallist

- Broke the world 10,000m record

Mariya Lasitskene, ANA

- Olympic high jump champion

- Diamond League high jump champion

- Jumped world-leading 2.05m

Sydney McLaughlin, USA

- Olympic 400m hurdles champion

- Olympic 4x400m champion

- Set two world 400m hurdles records

Shaunae Miller-Uibo, BAH

- Olympic 400m champion

- North American 400m record

- North American indoor 400m record

Athing Mu, USA

- Olympic 800m and 4x400m champion

- World U20 indoor 800m record

- North American U20 records at 400m and 800m

Yulimar Rojas, VEN

- Olympic triple jump champion

- Diamond League triple jump champion

- World triple jump record

Elaine Thompson-Herah, JAM

- Olympic 100m, 200m and 4x100m champion

- Diamond League 100m champion

- National 100m and 200m records, second fastest of all time

The nominees for 2021 Male World Athlete of the Year are:

Eliud Kipchoge, KEN

- Olympic marathon champion

- Largest winning margin in men’s Olympic marathon since 1972

- Winner of Enschede Marathon

Joshua Cheptegei, UGA

- Olympic 5000m champion

- Olympic 10,000m silver medallist

- World-leading 8:09.55 for two miles

Ryan Crouser, USA

- Olympic and Diamond League shot put champion

- Undefeated all year

- World shot put records indoors and outdoors

Mondo Duplantis, SWE

- Olympic pole vault champion

- Diamond League pole vault champion

- European indoor pole vault champion

Jakob Ingebrigtsen, NOR

- Olympic 1500m champion

- European indoor 1500m champion

- European 1500m and 5000m records

Pedro Pichardo, POR

- Olympic triple jump champion

- Diamond League triple jump champion

- European indoor triple jump champion

Daniel Stahl, SWE

- Olympic discus champion

- Diamond League discus champion

- Threw world-leading 71.40m

Miltiadis Tentoglou, GRE

- Olympic long jump champion

- European indoor long jump champion

- Jumped world-leading 8.60m

Damian Warner, CAN

- Olympic decathlon champion

- Winner at the Götzis Hypo Meeting

- National and Olympic record of 9018, moved to fourth on the world all-time list

Karsten Warholm, NOR

- Olympic 400m hurdles champion

- Diamond League 400m hurdles champion