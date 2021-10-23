World Athletics has announced the nominees for the Male and Female World Athletes of the Year Award. Eliud Kipchoge and Faith Kipyegon are among the favourites to win the award but they still need your vote. So, here's a guide on how to vote.
World Athlete of the Year: How to vote for Kipchoge and Faith Kipyegon
Kenya is represented by Eliud Kipchoge and Faith Kipyegon.
A three-way voting process will determine the finalists.
The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family will cast their votes by email, while fans can vote online via the World Athletics social media platforms.
Individual graphics for each nominee have been posted on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week; a 'like' on Facebook and Instagram or a retweet on Twitter count as one vote.
The World Athletics Council’s vote will count for 50% of the result, while the World Athletics Family’s votes and the public votes will each count for 25% of the final result.
Voting for the World Athletes of the Year closes at midnight on Saturday, November 6. At the conclusion of the voting process, five women and five men finalists will be announced by World Athletics.
The female and male World Athletes of the Year will be announced live at the World Athletics Awards 2021 in December.
The nominees for 2021 Female World Athlete of the Year are:
Faith Kipyegon, KEN
- Olympic 1500m champion
- Diamond League 1500m champion
- Kenyan 1500m record
Valarie Allman, USA
- Olympic discus champion
- Diamond League discus champion
- North American discus record
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, PUR
- Olympic 100m hurdles champion
- Broke the Olympic 100m hurdles record
- National record 12.26 moved to equal fourth on the world all-time list
Sifan Hassan, NED
- Olympic 5000m and 10,000m champion
- Olympic 1500m bronze medallist
- Broke the world 10,000m record
Mariya Lasitskene, ANA
- Olympic high jump champion
- Diamond League high jump champion
- Jumped world-leading 2.05m
Sydney McLaughlin, USA
- Olympic 400m hurdles champion
- Olympic 4x400m champion
- Set two world 400m hurdles records
Shaunae Miller-Uibo, BAH
- Olympic 400m champion
- North American 400m record
- North American indoor 400m record
Athing Mu, USA
- Olympic 800m and 4x400m champion
- World U20 indoor 800m record
- North American U20 records at 400m and 800m
Yulimar Rojas, VEN
- Olympic triple jump champion
- Diamond League triple jump champion
- World triple jump record
Elaine Thompson-Herah, JAM
- Olympic 100m, 200m and 4x100m champion
- Diamond League 100m champion
- National 100m and 200m records, second fastest of all time
The nominees for 2021 Male World Athlete of the Year are:
Eliud Kipchoge, KEN
- Olympic marathon champion
- Largest winning margin in men’s Olympic marathon since 1972
- Winner of Enschede Marathon
Joshua Cheptegei, UGA
- Olympic 5000m champion
- Olympic 10,000m silver medallist
- World-leading 8:09.55 for two miles
Ryan Crouser, USA
- Olympic and Diamond League shot put champion
- Undefeated all year
- World shot put records indoors and outdoors
Mondo Duplantis, SWE
- Olympic pole vault champion
- Diamond League pole vault champion
- European indoor pole vault champion
Jakob Ingebrigtsen, NOR
- Olympic 1500m champion
- European indoor 1500m champion
- European 1500m and 5000m records
Pedro Pichardo, POR
- Olympic triple jump champion
- Diamond League triple jump champion
- European indoor triple jump champion
Daniel Stahl, SWE
- Olympic discus champion
- Diamond League discus champion
- Threw world-leading 71.40m
Miltiadis Tentoglou, GRE
- Olympic long jump champion
- European indoor long jump champion
- Jumped world-leading 8.60m
Damian Warner, CAN
- Olympic decathlon champion
- Winner at the Götzis Hypo Meeting
- National and Olympic record of 9018, moved to fourth on the world all-time list
Karsten Warholm, NOR
- Olympic 400m hurdles champion
- Diamond League 400m hurdles champion
- World 400m hurdles record and world 300m hurdles best
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke