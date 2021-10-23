RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

World Athlete of the Year: How to vote for Kipchoge and Faith Kipyegon

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Kenya is represented by Eliud Kipchoge and Faith Kipyegon.

Eliud Kipchoge and Faith Kipyegon are among the favourites to win the World Athlete of the Year award 2021.
Eliud Kipchoge and Faith Kipyegon are among the favourites to win the World Athlete of the Year award 2021.

World Athletics has announced the nominees for the Male and Female World Athletes of the Year Award. Eliud Kipchoge and Faith Kipyegon are among the favourites to win the award but they still need your vote. So, here's a guide on how to vote.

Recommended articles

A three-way voting process will determine the finalists.

The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family will cast their votes by email, while fans can vote online via the World Athletics social media platforms.

Individual graphics for each nominee have been posted on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week; a 'like' on Facebook and Instagram or a retweet on Twitter count as one vote.

SAPPORO, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: Gold medalist Eliud Kipchoge of Team Kenya poses during the flower ceremony for the Men's Marathon Final on day sixteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Sapporo Odori Park on August 08, 2021 in Sapporo, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
SAPPORO, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: Gold medalist Eliud Kipchoge of Team Kenya poses during the flower ceremony for the Men's Marathon Final on day sixteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Sapporo Odori Park on August 08, 2021 in Sapporo, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

The World Athletics Council’s vote will count for 50% of the result, while the World Athletics Family’s votes and the public votes will each count for 25% of the final result.

Voting for the World Athletes of the Year closes at midnight on Saturday, November 6. At the conclusion of the voting process, five women and five men finalists will be announced by World Athletics.

The female and male World Athletes of the Year will be announced live at the World Athletics Awards 2021 in December.

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 06: Gold medalist Faith Kipyegon of Team Kenya stands on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Women's 1500m on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 06, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 06: Gold medalist Faith Kipyegon of Team Kenya stands on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Women's 1500m on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 06, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

The nominees for 2021 Female World Athlete of the Year are:

The nominees for 2021 Female World Athlete of the Year.
The nominees for 2021 Female World Athlete of the Year. Pulse Live Kenya

Faith Kipyegon, KEN

- Olympic 1500m champion

- Diamond League 1500m champion

- Kenyan 1500m record

Valarie Allman, USA

- Olympic discus champion

- Diamond League discus champion

- North American discus record

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, PUR

- Olympic 100m hurdles champion

- Broke the Olympic 100m hurdles record

- National record 12.26 moved to equal fourth on the world all-time list

Sifan Hassan, NED

- Olympic 5000m and 10,000m champion

- Olympic 1500m bronze medallist

- Broke the world 10,000m record

Mariya Lasitskene, ANA

- Olympic high jump champion

- Diamond League high jump champion

- Jumped world-leading 2.05m

Sydney McLaughlin, USA

- Olympic 400m hurdles champion

- Olympic 4x400m champion

- Set two world 400m hurdles records

Shaunae Miller-Uibo, BAH

- Olympic 400m champion

- North American 400m record

- North American indoor 400m record

Athing Mu, USA

- Olympic 800m and 4x400m champion

- World U20 indoor 800m record

- North American U20 records at 400m and 800m

Yulimar Rojas, VEN

- Olympic triple jump champion

- Diamond League triple jump champion

- World triple jump record

Elaine Thompson-Herah, JAM

- Olympic 100m, 200m and 4x100m champion

- Diamond League 100m champion

- National 100m and 200m records, second fastest of all time

The nominees for 2021 Male World Athlete of the Year are:

The nominees for 2021 Male World Athlete of the Year.
The nominees for 2021 Male World Athlete of the Year. Pulse Live Kenya

Eliud Kipchoge, KEN

- Olympic marathon champion

- Largest winning margin in men’s Olympic marathon since 1972

- Winner of Enschede Marathon

Joshua Cheptegei, UGA

- Olympic 5000m champion

- Olympic 10,000m silver medallist

- World-leading 8:09.55 for two miles

Ryan Crouser, USA

- Olympic and Diamond League shot put champion

- Undefeated all year

- World shot put records indoors and outdoors

Mondo Duplantis, SWE

- Olympic pole vault champion

- Diamond League pole vault champion

- European indoor pole vault champion

Jakob Ingebrigtsen, NOR

- Olympic 1500m champion

- European indoor 1500m champion

- European 1500m and 5000m records

Pedro Pichardo, POR

- Olympic triple jump champion

- Diamond League triple jump champion

- European indoor triple jump champion

Daniel Stahl, SWE

- Olympic discus champion

- Diamond League discus champion

- Threw world-leading 71.40m

Miltiadis Tentoglou, GRE

- Olympic long jump champion

- European indoor long jump champion

- Jumped world-leading 8.60m

Damian Warner, CAN

- Olympic decathlon champion

- Winner at the Götzis Hypo Meeting

- National and Olympic record of 9018, moved to fourth on the world all-time list

Karsten Warholm, NOR

- Olympic 400m hurdles champion

- Diamond League 400m hurdles champion

- World 400m hurdles record and world 300m hurdles best

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

World Athlete of the Year: How to vote for Kipchoge and Faith Kipyegon

World Athlete of the Year: How to vote for Kipchoge and Faith Kipyegon

History with 'just 18 players': Namibia target more World Cup shocks

History with 'just 18 players': Namibia target more World Cup shocks

Ronaldo's duel with Salah takes centre stage as Man Utd face Liverpool

Ronaldo's duel with Salah takes centre stage as Man Utd face Liverpool

Messi in Marseille: Classic French rivalry has Argentine accent

Messi in Marseille: Classic French rivalry has Argentine accent

Partey ends goal drought as Arsenal beat Villa

Partey ends goal drought as Arsenal beat Villa

Saint-Etienne salvage precious point after angry fans delay kick off

Saint-Etienne salvage precious point after angry fans delay kick off

Arteta salutes Smith Rowe for lifestyle chance

Arteta salutes Smith Rowe for lifestyle chance

Salah tells Liverpool he wants to stay but it 'doesn't depend on me'

Salah tells Liverpool he wants to stay but it 'doesn't depend on me'

Hats off to Qatar: fifth World Cup stadium opens

Hats off to Qatar: fifth World Cup stadium opens

Trending

Quick Takes: Robert Lewandowski reveals his pre-match ritual and favourite African teammates

Robert Lewandowski spoke to Pulse Sports' Steve Dede about his favourite music and other stuff

Perfect Napoli reclaim top spot after Osimhen's 'most important' goal

Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen completed a busy week for club and country as he scored Napoli's winner Creator: Filippo MONTEFORTE

Ronaldo saves Man Utd again as Chelsea and Bayern cruise

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring Manchester United's winning goal against Atalanta Creator: Paul ELLIS

Valbuena felt 'in danger' over sex tape, Benzema trial hears

French football player Mathieu Valbuena (R), involved in a 'sex tape case', addresses media representatives next to lawyer Paul Albert Iweins (C) inside a court Creator: Thomas SAMSON