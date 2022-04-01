RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

World Cup draw complete, African teams avoid group of death

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Sadio Mane will face Virgil Van Dijk in Group A

World Cup draw complete, African teams avoid group of death
World Cup draw complete, African teams avoid group of death

The group stage draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup has officially been completed. The highlight of the draw sees Senegal's main man Sadio Mane placed in the same group with Liverpool teammate and Netherlands centre-back Virgil Van Dijk.

Recommended articles

The Lions of Teranga are placed in Group A alongside hosts Qatar, Netherlands and Ecuador. Tunisia who are placed 35th globally were grouped in pool D with defending champions France, Denmark and either UAE/Australia/Peru.

Group F will see 24th ranked team in the world Morocco in the same pot with 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia, Belgium and Canada. The latter are returning for the first time in 36 years.

Cameroon who are ranked 37th globally were placed in Group G with five-time World Cup champions Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland. 60th ranked Ghana on the otherhand were placed in Group H with Portugal, Korea Republic and Uruguay.

Senegalese footballer Sadio Mane
Senegalese footballer Sadio Mane Pulse Live Uganda

Ghana will be looking to exert revenge on the South American nation who knocked the Black Stars out of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Deadlocked at 1-1, the game went into extra-time and Ghana had a golden opportunity to win the game in the dying moments.

Dominic Adiyiah headed at goal and his effort was destined for the back of the net. But Luis Suarez had other ideas as he produced one of the most blatant handballs on the line.

Suarez was sent off and Ghana were given a penalty with virtually the last kick of the game. Asamoah Gyan stepped up but he fired his spot-kick against the bar. Suarez, who was still on the pitch watching the penalty, ran down the tunnel in jubilation.

Ghana Uruguay (IMAGO/Horstmuller)
Ghana Uruguay (IMAGO/Horstmuller) Pulse Nigeria

This year's World Cup will be the first-ever to be competed in the Arab world. It's also only the second time a World Cup has been hosted entirely in Asia - behind South Korea/Japan in 2002.

The tournament will be running from November 21 until December 18, due to Qatar's intense summer heat.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

World Cup draw complete, African teams avoid group of death

World Cup draw complete, African teams avoid group of death

African stars rake in millions in a record year for UFC

African stars rake in millions in a record year for UFC

Delays in Argentina Grand Prix due to plane stuck in Mombasa

Delays in Argentina Grand Prix due to plane stuck in Mombasa

Everything you need to know about Qatar World Cup draw

Everything you need to know about Qatar World Cup draw

Aerodrome Road renamed after legend Douglas Wakiihuri

Aerodrome Road renamed after legend Douglas Wakiihuri

Kenya's suspension to continue indefinitely - FIFA

Kenya's suspension to continue indefinitely - FIFA

Shujaa coach shares Singapore target

Shujaa coach shares Singapore target

Kenya, main focus at crucial FIFA Congress

Kenya, main focus at crucial FIFA Congress

Qatar World Cup match ball finally unveiled [PHOTOS]

Qatar World Cup match ball finally unveiled [PHOTOS]

Trending

Citizen TV news anchor Mike Okinyi lands gov't role

Citizen TV's Mike Okinyi who has revealed why he did not take multi-million gift from Victor Wanyama

Public to use 46 acre sports complex for free, declares Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta opens Jamhuri Sports Complex to the public

Nigeria 1-1 Ghana: Black Stars qualify for 2022 World Cup on away goals

Nigeria 1-1 Ghana: Black Stars qualify for 2022 World Cup on away goals

Rally drivers surprise Nairobians with rare car stunts in CBD [Videos]

Rally drivers performing stunts in Nairobi CBD