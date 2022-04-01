World Cup draw complete, African teams avoid group of death

The Lions of Teranga are placed in Group A alongside hosts Qatar, Netherlands and Ecuador. Tunisia who are placed 35th globally were grouped in pool D with defending champions France, Denmark and either UAE/Australia/Peru.

Group F will see 24th ranked team in the world Morocco in the same pot with 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia, Belgium and Canada. The latter are returning for the first time in 36 years.

Cameroon who are ranked 37th globally were placed in Group G with five-time World Cup champions Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland. 60th ranked Ghana on the otherhand were placed in Group H with Portugal, Korea Republic and Uruguay.

Ghana will be looking to exert revenge on the South American nation who knocked the Black Stars out of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Deadlocked at 1-1, the game went into extra-time and Ghana had a golden opportunity to win the game in the dying moments.

Dominic Adiyiah headed at goal and his effort was destined for the back of the net. But Luis Suarez had other ideas as he produced one of the most blatant handballs on the line.

Suarez was sent off and Ghana were given a penalty with virtually the last kick of the game. Asamoah Gyan stepped up but he fired his spot-kick against the bar. Suarez, who was still on the pitch watching the penalty, ran down the tunnel in jubilation.

This year's World Cup will be the first-ever to be competed in the Arab world. It's also only the second time a World Cup has been hosted entirely in Asia - behind South Korea/Japan in 2002.