Eliud Kipchoge accepts Tokyo marathon invite in style [Video]

On Friday February 18, the marathon world record holder and double Olympic champion accepted his invitation to the 2022 Tokyo Marathon set for March 6.

Kipchoge announced via Instagram that he will return to Japan for his Tokyo Marathon debut. Speaking in Japanese, he said: "Let's meet in Tokyo soon."

“My focus has been on Tokyo from the beginning of my training cycle,” read the caption. “I am ready to race there.” Kipchoge will be making his debut at the Tokyo Marathon, just months after winning gold in the 2020 Summer Olympic Games held in Japan.

Kipchoge holds the marathon world record with a time of 2:01:39, set at the Berlin Marathon in 2018. In 2019, Kipchoge became the first man to break the two-hour barrier at an unofficial race in Austria.

Kipchoge will have his eyes on the course record of 2:03:58, set by compatriot Wilson Kipsang in 2017.

Kipchoge has mentioned in the past that it is his dream to win all six world marathon majors, a feat no runner has accomplished.

He currently has three of six, with multiple world major wins–in London (2015, 2016, 2018, 2019), Berlin (2015, 2017, 2018) and Chicago (2014).

Kipchoge will be flying the Kenyan flag high alongside World Record holder Brigid Kosgei. Kosgei also took to Instagram to announce her participation, saying; "Tokyo calling. I’m delighted to announced I will be part of @wmmajors Tokyo marathon next 6 March."

Kosgei has ruled over women’s marathons for three years. She won her first major marathon in 2018, breaking 2:20 for the first time during a 2:18:35 triumph in Chicago. The ascent was rapid from there.

The next year, Kosgei won the 2019 London Marathon and smashed the world record in Chicago, posting an other-worldly 2:14:04. In the pandemic shortened season of 2020, Kosgei lowered her half-marathon personal best and defended her title in London.