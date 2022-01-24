RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

WRC Safari Rally ranked most watched race in 2021

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Safari Rally retained on WRC calendar till 2026

President Uhuru Kenyatta flagging off the 2021 World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally at KICC, June 24, 2021
President Uhuru Kenyatta flagging off the 2021 World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally at KICC, June 24, 2021

The World Rally Championships Safari Rally was the most watched race in 2021. WRC revealed this on Sunday as Kenya signed a deal for Safari Rally to remain on WRC calendar till 2026.

Recommended articles

The deal was signed at the Automobile Club of Monaco between Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed and WRC Promoter GmbH Managing Director Jona Siebel.

The enthusiasm of regional spectators in welcoming back the WRC Safari Rally after a 19-year hiatus amazed the rally-sport world for various reasons.

The Kenyan leg of the series held in Naivasha last year was the most-watched, with a record 850million viewers.

The Safari outscored all the events in 2021 with the Shakedown in particular at Loldia ranking the most-watched in WRC history thanks to traffic from Kenya occasioned by a relentless pre-event public blitz.

The CS also signed several partnerships with the WRC revolving around talent development and environmental conservation.

CS Amina Mohamed with WRC Promoter GmbH Managing Director Jona Siebel (second right) Event Director Simon Larkin (right) and WRC Safari Rally CEO Phineas Kimathi after signing the contract to have the Safari Rally on the World Rally Championship circuit until 2026 at a ceremony in Monaco on January 23, 2022.[photo courtesy/WRC Kenya]
CS Amina Mohamed with WRC Promoter GmbH Managing Director Jona Siebel (second right) Event Director Simon Larkin (right) and WRC Safari Rally CEO Phineas Kimathi after signing the contract to have the Safari Rally on the World Rally Championship circuit until 2026 at a ceremony in Monaco on January 23, 2022.[photo courtesy/WRC Kenya] Pulse Live Kenya

2022 will feature hybrid cars

New hybrid cars will be incorporated in rallying’s top-class regulations for the first time ever in 2022, as part of the FIA’s environmental strategy.

The 2022 Rally1 cars were launched in Salzburg on Saturday, January 15 and will feature a 100kW electric motor, coupled with a 3.9kWh battery and a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine, raising peak performance levels to more than 500bhp while also reducing harmful emissions.

Drivers will benefit from the power but are mandated to travel on specific stage sections using electric-only mode.

Toyota drivers, co-drivers and team principal unveil their Toyota Yaris WRC car at the launch of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) at the Autosport International show held in the NEC convention centre in Birmingham, central England on January 12, 2019. - Ford M-Sport World Rally Team, Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team, Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team and Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team all unveiled their 2019 rally cars, drivers and co-drivers prior to the season-opener at the Rallye Monte-Carlo on January 24, 2019. (Photo by OLI SCARFF / AFP) (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
Toyota drivers, co-drivers and team principal unveil their Toyota Yaris WRC car at the launch of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) at the Autosport International show held in the NEC convention centre in Birmingham, central England on January 12, 2019. - Ford M-Sport World Rally Team, Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team, Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team and Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team all unveiled their 2019 rally cars, drivers and co-drivers prior to the season-opener at the Rallye Monte-Carlo on January 24, 2019. (Photo by OLI SCARFF / AFP) (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

Consideration of local conditions will be taken into account when allocating the Hybrid Electric Vehicle Zones (HEV) at each rally. Each HEV will be ratified by the FIA following agreement from the organiser and promoter.

Ahead of the new season, Kenya has already set up an office in Europe, in Lahti Finland to capitalise on the great history and rich heritage of the Safari Rally.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

WRC Safari Rally ranked most watched race in 2021

WRC Safari Rally ranked most watched race in 2021

Messi returns, Ramos scores and PSG cruise

Messi returns, Ramos scores and PSG cruise

De Jong strikes late for Barca after Real Madrid pinned back by Elche

De Jong strikes late for Barca after Real Madrid pinned back by Elche

Milan lose ground in title race after Juve stalemate

Milan lose ground in title race after Juve stalemate

Messi returns, Ramos scores and PSG cruise

Messi returns, Ramos scores and PSG cruise

Tunisia shock Nigeria, Comoros to use outfield player as goalkeeper

Tunisia shock Nigeria, Comoros to use outfield player as goalkeeper

Milan lose ground in title race after Juve stalemate

Milan lose ground in title race after Juve stalemate

Msakni strikes as Tunisia shock Nigeria in Africa Cup of Nations

Msakni strikes as Tunisia shock Nigeria in Africa Cup of Nations

Tuchel urges fans to 'show respect' after Rudiger hit by missile

Tuchel urges fans to 'show respect' after Rudiger hit by missile

Trending

Lamu boy speaks Kiswahili in press conference, Kenyans impressed

Lamu footballer Feiswal Mohammed Bamkuu addresses French media in Kiswahili after signing to third tier side La Berrichonne de Châteauroux.

The happy world of Aribo with Nigeria at the Cup of Nations

Joe Aribo (R) with Nigeria teammate Taiwo Awoniyi before the Super Eagles' Africa Cup of Nations game against Sudan Creator: Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO

Qatar World Cup ticket sales launched at reduced prices

Qatar World Cup tickets were launched at reduced prices with residents and migrant workers able to attend games for the quadrennial showpiece for just $11 Creator: KARIM JAAFAR

Five players to watch in AFCON knockout stages

Jim Allevinah has scored twice for a Gabon side deprived of star man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Creator: Kenzo Tribouillard