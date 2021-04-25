The County Assembly of Taita Taveta has announced the sudden passing on of Hon.Joyce Mwangoji this morning, 25th April, 2021, at around 7.30am, while being rushed to St.Joseph Hospital, Ikanga .
Taita Taveta Deputy Majority Chief whip, Joyce Mwangoji is dead
She died while being rushed to hospital.
The Late Mwangoji was the Deputy Majority Chief whip in the County Assembly of Taita Taveta.
She has served the people of Taita Taveta as a Nominated Member of the County Assembly (MCA) on the Orange Democratic Movement Party.
Hon. Joyce Mwangoji has been a renowned Human Rights activist, having served as a Chairperson of Maendeleo ya Wanawake,Taita Taveta County, for a long time.
The deceased body has been moved to St. Josephs Ikanga Hospital mortuary.
