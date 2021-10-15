RADP / Pulse Kenya

Tala to expand its lending services, embrace crypto

Users will be able to use cryptocurrency to send money across borders.

Popular lending app, Tala has revealed it has raised over sh.16 billion in an aim to expand its borrowing, savings and money management options across Kenya, the Philippines, Mexico, India and the United States.

Tala is one of the leading fintech firms in Kenya. Launched in the state in 2014, the company, along with the likes of Branch, is one of the few services that started offering unsecured loans to locals thanks to the ease of disbursal via M-PESA.

The Santa Monica-based company says it can approve a loan within minutes and disperses the money via mobile payment platforms.

Founder and CEO Shivani Siroya says it has lent over $1 billion to more than four million customers.

It charges a one-time fee as low as 5% for each loan, and the company says more than 90% of its customers repay their loan within 20 to 30 days. Most are recurring customers.

Siroya started Tala in 2011 after a career in investment banking sprinkled with stints at the United Nations and other organizations focused on global health.

“During the pandemic, we saw the need for more than credit and rolled out products beyond credit, highlighting the account experience that we’re now excited to go accelerate,” said Siroya in an interview with American broadcaster, CNBC.

Tala is also working on new products, including crypto with the Stellar Network. In May, the company announced a partnership with Visa to build a platform that would allow its users to buy cryptocurrencies, starting with USDC, a digital currency pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Now, Tala users will be able to use the cryptocurrency to send money across borders, giving them increased access to the global financial system.

