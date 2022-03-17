How USIU-Africa held it's Culture Week - Photos

RADP / Pulse Kenya

The 2022 USIU-Africa Culture Week was held after a 2 year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

L-R: Ms. USIU-Africa 1st runners up, Ms. Talent, Ms. USIU-Africa, Samantha Nyamu and Ms. Culture during the celebrations.

Every March, USIU-Africa celebrates the annual Culture Week event, a week-long cultural festival that celebrates cultural diversity in the university community. The 2022 event was held after a 2 year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

#FeatureByUSIUAfrica - During the three-day festival, the university has a unique opportunity to experience the food, dress, music and language of the various cultures represented at the University. Below are some of the highlights from the three-day event:

Vibrant smiles: Students on day 1 of the Culture Week after taking part in the colour festival organized as part of Culture week celebrations. Pulse Live Kenya
South Sudan was also well-represented during the celebrations. Pulse Live Kenya
South Korea was not left behind. Pulse Live Kenya
Did you know that the five points in the star on the Somalian flag represent the five regions in the horn of Africa that are inhabited by Somali people? Pulse Live Kenya
Team India during the parade. Pulse Live Kenya
Burundian drummers kicked off the Culture Week parade with pomp and color. In Burundian culture, drums (called karyenda) are sacred, and represent fertility and regeneration. Pulse Live Kenya
Mr. USIU-Africa, Koshesayi Kachambwa is joined by other students during the color fest. Pulse Live Kenya

