Every March, USIU-Africa celebrates the annual Culture Week event, a week-long cultural festival that celebrates cultural diversity in the university community. The 2022 event was held after a 2 year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
How USIU-Africa held it's Culture Week - Photos
The 2022 USIU-Africa Culture Week was held after a 2 year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Recommended articles
#FeatureByUSIUAfrica - During the three-day festival, the university has a unique opportunity to experience the food, dress, music and language of the various cultures represented at the University. Below are some of the highlights from the three-day event:
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
#FeatureByUSIUAfrica
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke