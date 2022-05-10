Hollywood star Idris Elba's wife lands in Kenya for special assignment [Photos]

Sabrina Dhowre Elba, the wife of Hollywood superstar Idris Elba is in Kenya on an official trip starting Tuesday, May 10.
Sabrina is an international model, actress and Goodwill Ambassador for the UN’s International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).
According to a statement from IFAD, she will have a chance to interact with farmers from two IFAD-supported projects in Embu and Nyeri counties.
“With over 75 per cent of Kenya’s estimated 48 million people living in rural areas, Elba will experience first-hand the impact that IFAD investments are having on the lives of rural communities, especially women and girls,” reads an excerpt of the press release.
Sabrina described Kenya as her second home while in Embu County, saying she was thrilled to explore the nation and benefit from her experience.
“We spent the day on the field with primary in beautiful Kenya which is my second home. It’s been really enlightening to see what I have always believed in, that the rural community in nations and in continents like Africa work really hard if not harder than everywhere else,” she said.
"Climate change is hitting African farmers the hardest of all. Being an IFAD Goodwill Ambassador gives me an important opportunity to amplify the voices of women and girls in rural areas.
“While they may account for the bulk of the labour force in agriculture, they continue to be left out of decision making and struggle to access finance, land and information. I am excited to meet Kenyan farmers and I want to share their stories of struggle and resilience with the world," she said.
Since 1979, IFAD has financed 20 rural development programmes and projects in Kenya for a total value of US$980.31 million, of which IFAD has contributed US$455.09 million, directly benefiting about 4.6 million rural households.
