RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Video

10 countries where prostitution is legal

Some countries have regulated prostitution, providing sex workers with health and social benefits. Prostitution is one of the oldest jobs in the world and has for quite a long time now, been regarded as a hateful and fallen choice of work. But one thing is certain prostitution exists and will continue to exist despite bans and their legal status. Some countries choose to outright ban the practice, while other countries have tried regulating it, providing sex workers with health and social benefits. Here are some of the countries where prostitution is legal.

10 countries where prostitution is legal
Recommended articles

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Referee behind chaos at AFCON was rushed to hospital after match

Referee behind chaos at AFCON was rushed to hospital after match

Eddie Butita speaks on his fallout with Miss Mandi, offers her a job

Eddie Butita speaks on his fallout with Miss Mandi, offers her a job

Celebrities you probably had no idea were in long-term relationships [Photos]

Celebrities you probably had no idea were in long-term relationships [Photos]

Zuchu forced to apologize to fans after viral video raised eyebrows

Zuchu forced to apologize to fans after viral video raised eyebrows

Willy Paul wins against Diana Marua in court

Willy Paul wins against Diana Marua in court

KDF moves to forcibly acquire Sh 500M supermarket land in Nairobi

KDF moves to forcibly acquire Sh 500M supermarket land in Nairobi

Guardian Angel weds Esther Musila in private wedding [Photos]

Guardian Angel weds Esther Musila in private wedding [Photos]

I'm not in the US - Eddie Ndichu's photos explained

I'm not in the US - Eddie Ndichu's photos explained

Trending

Tribal marks of Nigerian people and what they mean

Tribal marks of Nigerian people and what they mean

10 countries where prostitution is legal

10 countries where prostitution is legal