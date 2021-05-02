Board-certified dermatologists Dr. Rita Linkner and Dr. Jordana Herschthal debunk 13 myths about Botox. They talk about why pregnant people shouldn't get Botox, whether you can exercise after a procedure, and how to avoid looking emotionless. They also give tips for choosing the right injector and why experience matters.Dr. Rita Linkner is a full-time associate dermatologist at Spring Street Dermatology in New York City. Learn more about her and her practice here: https://rvlskincare.com/ https://springstderm.com/physicians/rita-linkner/Dr. Jordana Herschthal is a dermatologist at The Herschthal Practice in Boca Raton, Florida. Learn more about her and her practice here: https://www.drherschthal.com/