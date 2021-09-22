How 26,000 counterfeit products are seized and destroyed at JFK Airport
The sale of counterfeit goods is a multibillion-dollar industry that can fuels criminal organizations and can have negative impacts on consumers. In 2020, US Customs and Border Protection officers seized over 26,000 counterfeit goods shipments. We visited Steve Nethersole, a customs officer at JFK Airport, to see how he’s spotting and stopping fakes.
