How a native American potter continues the tradition of horsehair pottery in the 21st century

Traditional Acoma Pottery has been made in the Acoma Pueblo area of New Mexico for centuries. The pottery is easily recognized due to its thin walls and the intricate geometric designs painted on the exteriors. Eric Louis grew up in Acoma Pueblo learning how to make this type of pottery. And today, he adds modern techniques like horsehair and molds to make the traditional pottery something of his own.

