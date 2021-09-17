RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Video

How sacred flowers are turned into incense sticks

Millions of Hindu worshippers start every day with a ritual offering of flowers. Temples dump those flowers into the Ganges, adding harmful chemicals and pesticides to a river that’s a lifeline for over 400 million people. Phool, an Indian startup, collects the discarded flowers and transforms them into handmade incense sticks.

How sacred flowers are turned into incense sticks
Recommended articles

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Trending

Making liquor out of cashew fruit juice is a 500-year-old tradition in India — meet one family keeping it alive

Making liquor out of cashew fruit juice is a 500-year-old tradition in India — meet one family keeping it alive

Where the 11 deadliest animals in the US live

Where the 11 deadliest animals in the US live

Yoga experts debunk 12 yoga myths

Yoga experts debunk 12 yoga myths

Sleep experts debunk 13 more sleep myths

Sleep experts debunk 13 more sleep myths