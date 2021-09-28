RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Video

The true cost of the most advanced aircraft carrier

The USS Ford is the most advanced aircraft carrier the US has ever built. The tally for the total cost is $13.3 billion, nearly 30% more than initial estimates. However, more costs are expected. The Navy accepted the Ford in 2017 without some of its newest technologies operating, and the ship still won’t be completely ready for battle until 2022.

